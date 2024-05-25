Five years on from its initial release, Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York is coming to mobile. The visual novel is part of the ever-expanding catalog of videogames based on the TTRPG of the same name, as well as the wider World of Darkness series.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (CoNY) is just one of the many vampire games available on the Nintendo Switch, alongside several other entries from the TTRPG-inspired franchise. Now, original developer and publisher Draw Distance is working with Plug In Digital to bring the game’s rich narrative to Android and iOS devices, so you can explore the shadowy streets of the Big Apple on the go. This release also adds some variety to Vampire: The Masquerade’s mobile collection, which until now has only featured interactive novels from Choice of Games.

You get to play as one of three unique, newly-turned vampires representing the Ventrue, Toréador, and Brujah clans and explore all aspects of vampire “unlife” and the challenges it presents. CoNY explores themes of power, morality, and the struggle for humanity in the face of eternal damnation through its gripping narrative and beautiful illustrations.

When is the Vampire: The Masquerade – CoNY mobile release date?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York launches on iOS and Android on May 28, 2024. You can pre-register for the game on the App Store and Google Play now for $4.99.

That’s everything you need to know about Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York’s mobile release. For more wonderfully written and illustrated tales, check out our guide to the best visual novel games on Switch and mobile. Alternatively, hop over to our sister site Wargamer to learn more about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’s Phyre.