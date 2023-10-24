The best vampire games 2023

It doesn’t have to be Halloween for you to have a bitingly good time with the best vampire games on Nintendo Switch and mobile. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to head out into the night in search of some fang-tastic titles for all you Nintendo Switch and gaming phone fans out there.

Should vampires not be the monster of your choice, you can go and bash some skulls with our list of the best zombie games on Switch and mobile. Or, if you like sunshine and rainbows, we suggest you see what adventures you can embark on with a certain Italian plumber in our best Mario games guide.

Anywho, it’s time to get into some of the best vampire games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Vampyr – Switch

Of course this game is on the list. The name quite literally says it all – Vampyr is a game about vampires. Okay, perhaps there’s a bit more to it than that, as instead of staying in a huge castle with several brides and a fear of werewolves, you play a detective known as Johnathan Reid. Though he does share one thing in common with the Prince of Darkness, and that’s the fact that he’s a vampire.

Honestly, if it’s a deep story where your choices matter that you’re after, you can’t go wrong with Vampyr. It’s another fantastic title from Dontnod, the legendary developer behind the hit Life is Strange series.

Ikemen Vampire – mobile

If you’re after not just one of the best vampire games on mobile but a great otome game too, you can raise the stakes in Ikemen Vampire – just look at those sexy bois. In this game, you don’t so much hunt vampires as you do so much fall in love and sleep with them, but hey, someone is still being staked, I guess.

Oh, and make sure you check out our Ikemen Vampire characters guide to discover what vampires await you.

Castlevania Advance Collection – Switch

Of course Castlevania is on here. How could it not be when the Belmonts have been at war with Dracula for centuries? It’s only fitting that the Advance Collection on Nintendo Switch makes the cut.

However, this collection is actually comprised of three GBA games, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. Naturally, you can expect intense action as you go to war with the infamous Count Dracula once more.

Vampire: The Masquerade Night Road – mobile

Honestly, not only is Vampire: The Masquerade Night Road a great vampire game, it’s a great visual novel and is one I strongly recommend. In this title, you essentially play the role of a delivery person, as you transport correspondence between the elite vampires.

Of course, it sometimes sucks to be the messenger, and this game leaves your fate in your hands. Can you escape the hunters? Can you handle the secrets? And, most importantly, can you see the sunrise once more? Time will tell – talk about being in a grave situation.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Switch

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a side-scrolling action RPG that encourages exploration in a Metroidvania-esque world that breeds a gothic aura. If you’re a Castlevania fan, then you really should give this game a try, as it’s considered to be a spiritual successor to the series.

If you’re after a dark supernatural world that’s ready to push you to your limits, this is a must-play title.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Switch

No matter what kind of list I may write, I guarantee that I can find some way to mention The Witcher 3, and this vampire games guide is no exception. You see, there are a couple of occasions in the main game where you must kill some vampires, that alone technically qualifies my husband for this list. However, if we then take a look at one of the single best DLC of all time, Blood and Wine, you can see exactly why it’s on this list.

The majority of enemies you face in the luscious plains of Toussaint are bloodsuckers, so you’d best get your silver sword ready and drive it through the hearts of those vicious vampires. To discover even more about this fantastic RPG, you can take a look at our The Witcher 3 Geralt, The Witcher 3 best armor, and The Witcher 3 Gwent cards guides.

There you have it, the best vampire games on Nintendo Switch and mobile. For more great adventures, check out our picks for the best games like Dark Souls.