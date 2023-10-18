Vehicle Legends codes October 2023

Need some more cash for another brand new car? Then line your in-game wallet with our Vehicle Legends codes for free cash, and more.

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Vehicle Legends codes.

Vehicle Legends is undoubtedly one of the best-looking Roblox racing games out there. With a huge selection of cars, trucks, helicopters, and boats, it’s easy to spend hours racing around every map, personalizing your vehicles to perfection, and even taking part in car shows. It can be an expensive endeavor to upgrade and personalize your cars to your liking. Well, that’s where we come in. Our Vehicle Legends codes list is updated frequently with all of the latest goodies to help fill your wallets with cash to spend on anything you want!

Here are the latest Vehicle Legends codes

Active codes:

There are no active Vehicle Legends codes.

Expired codes:

  • thxforwaiting
  • thxfor250k
  • 200MilVisits
  • thxfor120k
  • thxfor100k
  • V3HICL3L3G3NDS
  • CodesReturned
  • NewMapCode
  • 25MVisitsIsNice
  • 8DigitsOfVisits
  • Turbocharged
What are Vehicle Legends codes?

Vehicle Legends codes give you in-game cash to spend on car personalisation and upgrades. The game’s developer, QuadraTech, releases codes frequently, so make sure you keep this page bookmarked.

How do I redeem Vehicle Legends codes?

For those of you who need a little bit of extra help to redeem the Vehicle Legends codes, follow our step-by-step instructions below.

  • Open Vehicle Legends
  • Click the Twitter logo on the right side of your screen
  • Type in or paste the code
  • Press ‘Redeem’
  • Get rich!

