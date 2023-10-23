The best browser games on mobile 2023

Did you know that many of the best browser games are also available on mobile? Well, you do now. It makes sense, as many of these games lend themselves well to bite-size gameplay that you can get in snatches, between a meeting or waiting for the kettle to finish boiling. But where do you start when picking a new game to play across your browser and mobile? Well, you start here.

We’ve also provided a list of the reverse, rounding up the best Android games on PC, and have put together a guide on how to use Gameloop, one of the biggest mobile gaming emulators around, which allows you to play your favourites on the big screen.

The best browser games are as follows:

Raid: Shadow Legends

This gacha game needs no introduction. Raid: Shadow Legends is a visually stunning RPG that features hundreds of champions to collect, upgrade, and send into battle in a variety of dungeons.

The best part is, Raid: Shadow Legends largely plays itself, allowing you to progress while you’re busy at work. Get started with the help of our Raid: Shadow Legends guide.

Play Raid: Shadow Legends on iOS

Hero Wars

Do you enjoy a good fantasy adventure? Do you sometimes feel intimidated by the advanced mechanics and battle systems found in a lot of fantasy games? Well then you might want to take a dip into the world of Hero Wars – a game that’s easy to get into, but which offers a surprising amount of nuance.

The general idea is that you’re building up a team of heroes and then taking them through dungeons and facing down foes. It’s a game with an enormous selection of heroes to unlock, and when you do unlock them, you’ll find that they all approach battle a little differently. Then its up to you to put together the right team for each challenge. It’s a very morish experience, and we reckon you’ll have a good time with it.

Forge of Empires

Combining the empire-building of Civilisation with the strategic warfare of Total War, Forge of Empires is everything you need in a cross-platform strategy game.

Starting in the Stone Age with a handful of huts, you’ll develop your empire into a powerhouse. You can battle nearby enemies, and your city will continue to produce goods while you’re offline.

Travian

Build your own empire in the classic multiplayer game, Travian. Taking place in an ancient world, you have to lead your tribe to a better future.

How you get there is entirely up to you. You can take the diplomatic route, and work with fellow players, or go warmongering, and wrest control of the world.

Rail Nation

Fancy building your own railroad empire? Rail Nation is the game for you. You can create railroads from six different eras, from the early days of steam to the very peak of modern passenger trains.

Suffice to say, if you’re a fan of trains you’ll absolutely love Rail Nation, and it will keep you busy for hours to come.

Play Rail Nation

Slither.io

Snake meets Agar.io in this fiendishly challenging battle royale-like. You start as a tiny snake and have to swallow a bunch of coloured orbs to grow in size.

At this point, it’s a case of speeding around and swallowing up smaller snakes while avoiding bigger ones; and your own tail.

RuneScape

That’s right. You can still play RuneScape, the classic MMORPG, in certain browsers, so it still warrants a place on this list. If you’ve got absolute hours on your hands, this is the choice for you.

You can do almost anything, from battling enemies to mining to completing quests. There’s a massive world to explore, too, and plenty of fun to be had with your friends.

Catan Universe

Who said that you have to own the board game to play Catan? That’s no longer the case as Catan Universe will attest, providing a beautiful, digital rendition that you can play no matter where you are.

The base game is free, though you can purchase various add-ons and game modes to keep the experience feeling fresh hundreds of hours in.

Threes!

Fancy giving your brain a workout? Threes! is probably the most fun method of doing that. You have to match the same two numbers together in this fiendishly challenging puzzler.

There’s a collection aspect to it, as each number combination unlocks a new character to add to your collection. It’s also all about that high score, providing you with ample reason to have just one more go.

Wonderputt

Wonderputt provides a whole new meaning to the term crazy golf, with a wide variety of zany courses to putt your way through. Oh, and did we mention that these courses physically react to you?

That’s right, each course changes as you play, increasing the challenge the longer you play.

There you have it – we hope that you enjoy this selection of online games that can be played within your browser. Of course, if you need a break from browser games, feel free to check out our choices for the best mobile platformers here.