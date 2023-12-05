Specs revealed ahead of vivo S18 Series launch

Vivo has confirmed that the anticipated vivo S18 Series is launching on December 14th, following a slew of posts from Jia Jingdong, VP and GM of Brand and Product Strategy at the Chinese smartphone brand. Most interestingly, vivo has also released some of the S18 Pro’s specifications early.

The S18 Pro is the most interesting smartphone of the bunch, as you’d expect, with Jia Jingdong sharing more details via Weibo. The high-end device from the vivo S18 Series boasts a Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a 50MP camera with a Sony IMX920 sensor – the same set-up as the flagship vivo X100 smartphone. With such a potent chipset, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this device end up on our list of the best gaming phones.

The S18 Pro’s camera set-up sounds pretty impressive, with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a professional telephoto portrait lens completing the triple camera set-up on the back and a 50-megapixel wide-angle dual soft light up front. We also now know the Pro variant has a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a vivo-developed generative AI feature called BlueLM.

“S Series’ thinking on portrait photography takes three lights as the starting point and creates a unique light of portrait path in mobile phone photography. The S18 Series uses the industry’s top lens sensor for sensitivity and flagship chip computing power to use light. Most importantly, we have found a unique way to develop soft light rings to intelligently replenish light portraits. Wisdom replenishing light is the core and top secret of vivo portrait photography,” writes Jia Jingdong in a (machine translated) note on Weibo.

As always, we’ll report if more details on the vivo S18 Series arrive before the phone’s launch. While you’re here, be sure to check out some of the other fantastic smartphones coming out of China with our guides to the best Xiaomi phones and the best OnePlus phones.