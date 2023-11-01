The new vivo x100 series is launching later this month

Vivo has confirmed the launch date for the highly anticipated vivo x100 series as November 13 via the Chinese social media site, Weibo. While it’s not clear if this release date applies to other regions, it’s still an exciting time for the tech brand.

The post, originally in Chinese, says that we can expect the pro flagship smartphone series launch, consisting of the vivo x100, x100 Pro, and the vivo x100 Pro+, at 19:00 Beijing Time (07:00 PT / 10:00 ET) during the vivo conference scheduled for November 13. This new device looks to rival other big names coming out of China, including some of the best Xiaomi phones and those from OnePlus.

While vivo hasn’t given an insight into the x100 series’ specs directly, thanks to benchmarking results published on AnTuTu, via gizchina.com, we can see high scores for the x100 model in terms of CPU, memory, and UX.

Reports suggest the device comes with 16 GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.0 flash storage. You can anticipate the series to utilize the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip for performance, too, which we’re expecting to rival the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 when it launches shortly.

Thanks to another post on Weibo by a vivo executive we have already had a first look at the phone’s design. It features a huge circular camera island with four image sensors and Zeiss branding. Its cool blue hue apparently takes its inspiration from space for its colorway. It’s certainly a looker.

With that, you’re up to date on the upcoming vivo x100 series launch. For more exciting smartphones, check out our guides to the best flip phones and the best foldable phones.