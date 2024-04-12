If you want the latest flagship Apple smartphone but you’ve been waiting around for a solid saving, it’s finally your time to shine. Right now, you can save almost $200 thanks to a fresh Walmart iPhone 15 Pro Max deal. Considering it’s rare to see discounts on new Apple devices, this is one not to miss out on if you’re still lagging behind with an outdated iPhone.

The current iPhone 15 Pro Max Walmart deal offers you the chance to pick up the top-of-the-range smartphone for just $29.14 a month, saving you just shy of $200 over a 36-month contract. There is a caveat in that you have to either be an existing AT&T customer or sign up for the provider to access the deal, but considering that AT&T is one of the best cell phone providers around, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

If you’re wondering what’s so special about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, our 9/10 review lays it out pretty plainly. It’s got the most comprehensive camera set-up of any iPhone so far, sports a sleek and sturdy titanium frame, and offers stunning visuals with its 120Hz OLED display. Put simply, until the arrival of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, this is the best Apple phone out there.

Of course, as we’re a gaming site, we should probably mention that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a beast when it comes to gaming, too. This thing has no problem running popular mobile titles like Honkai Star Rail and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile at the highest possible graphics settings. Better still, you can even play some AAA titles on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with mobile-optimized versions of Death Stranding and Resident Evil Village arriving on the App Store in the last few months.

There you have it, all you need to know about the iPhone 15 Pro Max deal offering a serious saving on one of the best phones of 2024.