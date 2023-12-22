Whitethorn Winter Showcase returns in 2024 with more awesome indies

Despite not even being into the new year yet, we’ve already got something to look forward to when 2023 is out of the way with the Whitethorn Winter Showcase 2024. That’s right, the publisher behind some of our favorite indies like Calico and Onsen Master is back for another Nintendo Direct-style presentation, and we already can’t wait to see what it has planned for the next twelve months.

While we’re expecting a few surprises from the Whitethorn Winter Showcase, with the promise of some exclusive new game reveals, we’re also anticipating updates for some titles we’re very excited about, including Botany Manor, Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, and Magical Delicacy. We wouldn’t be surprised at all to see some of those featured in the presentation make our list of the best indie games this time next year.

For those who don’t know, Whitethorn Games is a publisher known for its inclusive cozy games, which is one of the reasons why we’re such big fans of the company here at Pocket Tactics. Despite not being the biggest publisher in the industry, Whitethorn is one of a few brands leading the way in terms of accessibility in gaming, often going the extra mile to make sure its games are approachable for all. You can read more about Whitethorn’s approach to accessibility on the official website.

You can tune into the Whitethorn Winter Showcase 2024 on YouTube when it premieres on February 8, 2024, at 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT. For an idea of what to expect, or to find some indie gems for your holiday break, check out 2023’s showcase below.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Whitethorn Winter Showcase. While you’re here, check out some of our picks of the last 12 months with the Pocket Tactics Awards 2023 for the best Switch games of the year and the best mobile games of the year. Or, if you’re looking for something to play right away, see our list of the best farm games and the best games like Stardew Valley.