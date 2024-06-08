This year’s Summer Game Fest sees another Wholesome Direct from the wonderful Wholesome Games group, and on top of the veritable mountain of new releases and updates, we’ve got some good news to share. Wholesome Games and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund come together to release a limited edition merch collection, with money going to the charity.

The collection includes a large desk mat with the Wholesome Games logo, a yellow t-shirt, and a pink t-shirt designed by Duffles, featuring characters from many games shown in the 2024 showcase such as Minami Lane, Moonstone Island, and Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge. The shirts and mouse mat are available now until June 29 and will ship in July 2024.

The merch comes via The Yetee, with pieces priced between $18 and $28. You can grab the limited-time merchandise on The Yetee site right now, where $5 from every single purchase goes straight to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

The Relief Fund provides much-needed medical and humanitarian aid to children in Gaza and the Levant, to help those who need it most during the ongoing genocide in the area. While we’re here for games, this helps to remind us and ensure we never forget the suffering felt around the world, and allows us to help in more ways.

You can follow the PCRF on Twitter here, and visit the site here. If you’d like to learn more about how you can help, we recommend checking out the BDS Movement and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign here.

We got so many announcements during Summer Games Fest, but we’re most excited for the Moonstone Island release date and Slay the Princes release date, coming soon to Switch.