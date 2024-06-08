It’s time to climb the tower once again as Black Tabby Games announced the Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut release date, which is also bringing the game to the Nintendo Switch for the first time. According to the trailer, Slay the Princess is Metacritic’s fifth-highest rated PC game of 2023, so no wonder it’s getting a deluxe edition so soon.

Slay the Princess is a psychological horror visual novel game with beautiful hand-penciled art and a fully-voiced story that will stay with you forever. Thanks to Black Tabby’s new partnership with Serenity Forge, who you might recognize from Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, the deluxe release of the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch and other consoles with support for 11 languages.

The Pristine Cut adds 35% more content to Slay the Princess, including massive expansions to The Den, The Apotheosis, and The Fury routes, three entirely new chapter routes, and a brand new ending. As well as all of this story content, which is made of over 2.5k unique voice lines and over 1.2k hand-drawn illustrations, completionists can look forward to a CG gallery filled with over 400 unlockables.

Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut release date window

Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PC, and other consoles in the fall of 2024. For megafans of the game, make sure you check out the premium physical and collectors editions, the latter of which includes a seven-inch princess statue. You can preorder them on the new Slay the Princess website.

