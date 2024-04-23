Yay, we love a good stream, especially when it shows off updates and announcements for new Switch games. That’s what we’ll get in the Wired Direct, back for 2024 following the success of the inaugural showcase in 2021, and it’s packed with plenty of information.

The Direct went live at 8pm BST / 12pm PST / 3pm EDT on April 23, 2024. You can catch the full stream right here on YouTube. The show has plenty of exclusive trailers, some friendly faces, and, of course, new indie games.

Here are all the announcements coming to Switch and mobile platforms:

Gori: Cuddly Carnage

First up, we got a release date announcement for Angry Demon Studio’s Gori: Cuddly Carnage. The adorable hack-and-slash game releases on Switch on August 29, 2024, letting us roll around on a hoverboard as a cat… while clawing things to death.

Deliver Us The Moon

Buckle up and grab your space suit – Deliver Us The Moon is coming to Switch later this year. It’s already a popular title on other major platforms since release in 2019, but now, us Switch users can jump into the survival game ourselves.

Mental Health Game Dev Champions

Wired announced plans with Safe in Our World, a video games-centered mental health charity. The charity is holding the Mental Health Game Dev Champions 2024, where Safe in Our World seeks to amplify voices of the community.

Registration is open from now until May 31st, and the event starts on June 1st. Whether you’re a solo developer or a small team, you can get involved to win prizes and awards – and maybe be part of the winner’s showcase. You can find out more information on the Safe in Our World website.

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles

Squish and squeeze your way along in Lumote – now with friends! A ‘companion’ co-op mode comes to the game on all platforms, along with a next-gen upgrade to bring the graphics in line with current consoles.

There you have it – all the announcements from 2024’s Wired Direct. Make sure to watch the full stream for all the PC, VR, and console releases. For more updates like this, you can get all updates via our Google News channel. In the meantime, check out this year’s new Switch games.