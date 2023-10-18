All the latest Wordle answers

Wordle today is a rare phenomenon where it feels like everyone is part of something simple and positive. Like when the world was joyfully experiencing Pokémon Go, you can see Wordle answers all over social media. It’s quite nice that we’re all enjoying something together.

Made by Josh Wardle, it originally started as a project for his partner, as they enjoyed playing word games together. Since then, Wardle sold the viral hit to The New York Times Company, so, it’s obviously a big hit. If you’re struggling to get the answer and don’t want to lose your streak, just scroll down to find out all of the answers. Or you can check out our guide if you’re still asking yourself “what is Wordle?”

What is the answer in Wordle today?

Here you can find today’s Wordle answer. We’ll update this every morning, so be sure to bookmark this page for easy access.

Here’s a list of all Wordle answers:

How do I work out the Wordle answer?

If you’re struggling to work out today’s Wordle answer, there are a few simple steps that can help make your life a little easier. Here are our top Wordle tips:

Choose a good starting word (more on that below)

Get rid of as many vowels as early as possible (A, E, I, O, U)

Focus on using common letters (S, R, L, T)

Don’t forget that a letter highlighted in yellow can still appear twice – the game won’t give you any indication of the number of times the letter appears

What should I use as my Wordle starting word?

Wordle consists of five-letter words. We recommend trying to work out the vowels first, as it will help with understanding the form of the word. Something like ‘AUDIO’ is quite good, although not that many words end in ‘O’. ‘OUIJA’ is another popular one, but that includes the letter ‘J’ which is not a common consonant, so we don’t really recommend it.

There have been some deep dives into what the best word to start Wordle is. One video about solving Worlde with information theory concluded that the best starting word is ‘CRANE’. Other studies have concluded that words like ‘SOARE’, ‘IRATE’, and ‘ALTER’, are all good options.

Well, there’s the answer for Wordle today. Hopefully, it helps you keep your streak alive! If you’re looking for something similar but new, check out our games like Wordle guide to keep puzzling and keep that brain ticking.