Wordle today hint and answer – October 22

Wordle is still going strong after Josh Wardle made the title public at the end of 2021. A gift designed for his partner, the game has since become a smash hit shared all over Twitter. But what is the answer to Wordle today?

Well, if you need it, it’s down below. But if you’d rather just have a little Wordle hint to help you on your way, we can assist there too. Whether it’s a good technique to getting the answer, a simple clue for today’s Wordle, or just the answer, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve also got a guide to all the Wordle answers over the last few weeks, so you can check out what has already been done. Beyond that, head below for some super Wordle tips, or check out our games like Wordle guide for more letter-based fun.

How do I work out the Wordle answer?

Here are our top Wordle tips for getting the answer:

Pick a starting word with lots of popular letters, such as ‘crane’ or ‘irate’.

Focus on vowels and popular letters (A, E, I, O, U, S, R, L, T)

Letters highlighted yellow can appear elsewhere – remember this!

Remember what words have been in Wordle recently

What should I use as my Wordle starting word?

While choosing a word like ‘audio’ may seem like a good idea, given how many vowels are within, it’s not always recommended. How many words end in the letter ‘O’, after all?

So, we’ve defaulted to the classics. Based on a variety of studies, words like ‘CRANE’, ‘SOARE’, ‘IRATE’, and ‘ALTER’ are among the best starters. Experiment! And then find one that fits you.

Wordle clues – October 22

Wordle clue to keep things difficult Today’s Wordle is a verb

Wordle clue for medium difficulty Related to gifts

Wordle clue to make things easy Today’s Wordle begins with a G



What is the answer to Wordle today, October 22?

The Wordle answer for October 22 is…

GIVEN

There you have it, Wordle today, October 22, done and dusted. Hopefully, the clues helped. If not, come back tomorrow for another round, or check out our guide to how to play Wordle for more tips.