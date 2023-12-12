Prepare to be amazed by the Words With Friends 2 Wonka crossover

Zynga Inc. has announced a Words With Friends 2 Wonka crossover event to celebrate the magical prequel movie through its iconic collaborative word game. Timothée Chalamet’s holiday film is sure to set your imagination into overdrive to come up with the wildest words to defeat your friends.

Words With Friends 2 is the sequel to one of the best word games on mobile, Words With Friends, which launched back in 2009 and has since integrated with Facebook Messenger. This ambitious crossover stars a stylized Wonka avatar inviting you to play chocolate-themed Friendly Faceoff word games. If you beat him, you’ll earn a profile frame themed around the movie to show off to all of your friends.

The new Word of the Day, ‘Chocolatier,’ inspires you to come up with magical solutions to limited-time challenges and earn even more Wonka-themed rewards like player titles. Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President of Games at Zynga says, “Zynga is excited to continue our ten-year history of successful collaboration with Warner Bros. by bringing the world of Wonka to players in Words With Friends and other titles across our portfolio.

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring engaging experiences to our players, and inviting our community to interact with one of the world’s most beloved characters is a perfect golden ticket holiday surprise.”

Wonka is in theaters from December 15, 2023, so book your tickets now before it’s too late!

That's everything you need to know about the Words With Friends 2 Wonka crossover.