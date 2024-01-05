PlatinumGames to end service for Apple-exclusive World of Demons

It seems like 2024 is off to a bad start in terms of mobile games, with the news that World of Demons is ending service this year. Information is thin on the ground, but here’s what we know so far.

According to a post on PlatinumGames’ official blog, the studio is ending service on World of Demons as of February 1, 2024. As of January 18, it will be unavailable to download.

PlatinumGames – the name behind the Nier and Bayonetta franchises – hasn’t given a reason as to why service is ending on the game or any hint of the future of the title. Thankfully, there are plenty more excellent Apple Arcade games to try out if you’re still subscribed.

Now an exclusive title to Apple Arcade, releasing fully in 2021, the hack-and-slash game sees you play as one of four samurais, who collect mysterious yokai to help them battle against oni.

World of Demons wasn’t always an Apple exclusive, however. In 2018, PlatinumGames and DeNa announced the game was a partnership between the two companies, and was supposed to release as a free-to-play game. It did see a release in some territories, but the game never got any updates and disappeared from the App Store in late 2018.

It may be that it comes to other platforms later this year once Apple’s claws aren’t in it any longer. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see. We’ve got a list of the best mobile games if you’re looking for something new to play, though.