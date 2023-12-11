All Apple Arcade games 2023

We’ve compiled this list of every Apple Arcade game so that you can easily see everything that’s available in the expansive subscription service, all in one place. Apple adds new games all the time, and we’re going to keep this guide updated so that it always has all the latest additions.
Every Apple Arcade game is different, and while people often associate mobile gaming with certain genres, the selection that the service has to offer is really broad. There are big series like Sonic the Hedgehog, LEGO Star Wars, and Castlevania, that all have exclusive installments on this service.
You’ll recognize many of the games on his list from our guides on the best iPhone games, and heck, even our guide on the best mobile games in general. If you feel a little overwhelmed by the sheer volume of games that Apple Arcade subscribers have to choose from, you should also take a look at our guide on the best Apple Arcade games. We’ve also linked to our reviews of the games, where possible.
There are no new releases for August yet, but here’s everything that came to the service in July.
December 2023 Apple Arcade games:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition
- Puzzle & Dragons Story
- Sonic Dream Team
- Turmoil+
Here’s every Apple Arcade game, starting with the most recent additions:
- Delicious – Miracle of Life+
- Downwell+
- Football Manager 2024 Touch
- Knotwords+
- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
- Crossword Jam+
- Cut the Rope 3
- Jeopardy! World Tour+
- Cypher 007 – read our Cypher 007 review
- Junkworld TD
- Japanese Rural Life Adventure
- My Talking Angela 2+
- Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go
- finity.
- Kingdoms: Merge & Build
- Nekograms+
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure – read our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review
- Stardew Valley+ – the well-known and beloved indie farm sim
- Ridiculous Fishing EX – a comedic fishing game
- Slay the Spire+ – a farming RPG
- Lego Duplo World – offering a number of Duplo-themed experiences
- Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+
- Retro Bowl+
- Jet Dragon
- Bold Moves+ – a ‘match 3’ style puzzle game
- Chess Universe+
- Cityscapes: Sim Builder
- Disney Coloring World+
- Disney Getaway Blast+
- Disney SpellStruck
- Farming Simulator 20+
- Getting Over It+
- Hill Climb Racing+
- Iron Marines+
- Kingdom Two Crowns+
- Limbo+
- My Town Home – Family Games+
- Octodad: Deadlist Catch+
- PPKP+
- Snake.io+
- Time Locker+
- TMNT: Splintered Fate
- Very Little Nightmares
- What the Car?
- Grand Mountain Adventure – a snowboarding simulation game
- Summon Quest: a summoning-based action RPG
- Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist – a story-based puzzle game tie-in with the popular TV show
- Kimono Cats – a game where you build a village through playing mini-games and unlocking new features
- Osmos+ – a puzzle game that’s all about colliding tiny particles
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+ – the murder mystery board game reimagined as a mobile game
- Lifeline+ – a text-based adventure about a stranded astronaut
- Castle Crumble – a physics-base puzzle game that’s like a 3D Angry Birds
- Riptide GP: Renegade+ – a post-apocalyptic jet ski racing game
- Farmside – a cosy farm sim with various multiplayer elements
- Squiggle Drop – a game where you have to draw shapes to solve different problems
- Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! – read our Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! review
- Illustrated (new) – a jigsaw puzzle game that showcases illustrations from artists all over the world
- Episode XOXO (new) – a collection of romance visual novels
- My Little Pony: Mane Merge
- JellyCar Worlds
- Dead Cells+
- SpongeBob SolitairePants
- One Man’s Journey+
- Football Manager 2023 Touch
- Battleheart Legacy+
- stitch.
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
- The Gardens Between+
- Gin Rummy Classic+
- Spider Solitaire: Card Game+
- GRIS+
- Shovel Knight Dig – read our Shovel Knight Dig review
- Garden Tails: Match and Grow
- Horizon Chase 2
- Hanx101 Trivia
- Love You to Bits+
- Jetpack Joyride 2
- My Talking Tom+
- Amazing Bomberman
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+
- Heroish
- Subway Surfers Tag
- Samorost 3+
- My Bowling 3D+
- Air Twister
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+
- Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins
- Pro Darts 2022+
- Warped Kart Racers – read our Warped Kart Racers review
- Goat Simulator+
- Badland Party
- Prune+
- Moonshot – A Journey Home
- Construction Simulator 2+
- Pro Snooker + Pool 2022+
- Gear.Club Stardale
- Sonic Dash+
- Pocket Build+
- Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain – read our Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain review
- Monument Valley 2+
- Shadow Blade+
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees – read our Gibbon: Beyond the Trees review
- Wylde Flowers
- Bloons TD 6+
- Bridge Constructor+
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis
- Crashlands+
- Hearts: Card Game+
- Spades: Card Game+
- Disney Melee Mania
- Splitter Critters+
- Dandara: Trials of Fear+
- Oddmar+
- Lego Star Wars: Castaways – read our Lego Star Wars: Castaways review
- Galaga Wars+
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+
- Transformers: Tactical Arena
- Crayola Create and Play+
- NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition – read our NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition review
- Tiny Wings+
- Crossy Road+
- Thumper: Pocket Edition+
- LEGO Star Wars Battles
- Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls – read our Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls review
- Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure
- Zookeeper World
- Layton’s Mystery Journey
- MasterChef: Let’s Cook
- Zen Pinball Party
- Asphalt 8: Airborne+
- Baldo
- DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+
- Tetris Beat
- wurdweb
- Monster Hunter Stories+
- Super Leap Day
- Super Stickman Golf 3+
- Detonation Racing
- Jetpack Joyride+
- Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+
- Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Doodle God Universe
- Solitaire Stories
- INKS.+
- Leo’s Fortune+
- Frenzic: Overtime
- Game Dev Story+
- Legends of Kingdom Rush
- Backgammon+
- Badland+
- Blek+
- Chameleon Run+
- Checkers Royal+
- Chess – Play & Learn
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
- FlipFlop Solitaire+
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- Good Sodoku+
- Mahjong Titan+
- Mini Metro+
- Monument Valley+
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Really Bad Chess+
- Reigns+
- Simon’s Cat – Story Time
- Sudoku by MobilityWare+
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
- SongPop Party
- SpellTower+ – read our SpellTower+ review
- Star Trek: Legends – read our Star Trek: Legends review
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tart Beat
- The Oregon Trail
- The Room Two+
- Threes!+
- Tiny Crossword+
- World of Demons
- Fantasian
- Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
- Farm It!
- HitchHiker
- Cozy Grove – read our Cozy Grove review
- Sp!ng
- Survival Z
- lumen.
- Populus Run
- Nuts
- Spire Blast
- Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon – read our Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon review
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – read our Alba: A Wildlife Adventure review
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
- Warp Drive
- The Pathless
- All of You
- Reigns: Beyond – read our Reigns: Beyond review
- South of the Circle
- The Collage Atlas
- The Survivalists – read our The Survivalists review
- Slash Quest
- Marble Knights
- A Monster’s Expedition
- World’s End Club
- The Last Campfire
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
- Next Stop Nowhere
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
- The Lullaby of Life
- Necrobarista
- Creaks
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Little Orpheus
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Towers of Everland
- Winding Worlds
- The Otherside
- Neversong
- A Fold Apart
- Beyond Blue
- Scrappers
- Legend of the Skyfish 2
- Spyder
- Roundguard
- Crossy Road Castle
- Loud House: Outta Control
- Charrua Soccer
- LEGO Builder’s Journey
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
- Discolored
- Guildlings
- Marble it Up: Mayhem!
- Sociable Soccer
- Takeshi and Hiroshi
- UFO on Tape: First Contact
- Jumper Jon
- Monomals
- Star Fetched
- Super Mega Mini Party
- The Mosaic
- Fallen Knight
- Hogwash
- Lifelike
- Yoga
- Ballistic Baseball
- Manifold Garden
- Pac-Man Party Royale
- Things That Go Bump
- Decoherence
- INMOST
- Mind Symphony
- ShockRods
- Stela
- Nightmare Farm
- Pilgrims
- Redout: Space Assault
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- Agent Intercept
- Assemble with Care
- Big Time Sports
- Bleak Sword
- Card of Darkness
- Cat Quest II
- Cricket Though the Ages
- Dear Reader
- Dodo Peak
- Down in Bermuda
- The Enchanted World
- Exit in the Gungeon
- Fledgling Heroes
- Frogger in Toy Town
- The Get Out Kids
- Grindstone
- Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler
- Hot Lava
- HyperBrawl Tournament
- Jenny LeClue
- King’s League II
- Lego Brawls
- Mini Motorways – read our Mini Motorways review
- Murder Mystery Machine
- Mutazione
- Neo Cab
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Operator 41
- Outlanders
- Overland
- Painty Mob
- Patterned
- The Pinball Wizard
- Possessions
- Rayman Mini
- Red Reign
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths
- Skate City
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Sonic Racing
- Spaceland
- Speed Demons
- Spek.
- Stellar Commanders
- Stranded Sails
- Super Impossible Road
- tint.
- Way of the Turtle
- What the Golf?
- Where Cards Fall
- World Laces
That’s every game included in Apple Arcade so far. That’s an enormous list of other 200 to choose from, and it’s still growing. Of course, games are occasionally removed too, but all of those on this list are still available and we’ll remove them should that change.