All Apple Arcade games 2023

We’ve compiled this list of every Apple Arcade game so that you can easily see everything that’s available in the expansive subscription service, all in one place. Apple adds new games all the time, and we’re going to keep this guide updated so that it always has all the latest additions.

Every Apple Arcade game is different, and while people often associate mobile gaming with certain genres, the selection that the service has to offer is really broad. There are big series like Sonic the Hedgehog, LEGO Star Wars, and Castlevania, that all have exclusive installments on this service.

You’ll recognize many of the games on his list from our guides on the best iPhone games, and heck, even our guide on the best mobile games in general. If you feel a little overwhelmed by the sheer volume of games that Apple Arcade subscribers have to choose from, you should also take a look at our guide on the best Apple Arcade games. We’ve also linked to our reviews of the games, where possible.

There are no new releases for August yet, but here’s everything that came to the service in July.

December 2023 Apple Arcade games:

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition

Puzzle & Dragons Story

Sonic Dream Team

Turmoil+

Here’s every Apple Arcade game, starting with the most recent additions:

That’s every game included in Apple Arcade so far. That’s an enormous list of other 200 to choose from, and it’s still growing. Of course, games are occasionally removed too, but all of those on this list are still available and we’ll remove them should that change.