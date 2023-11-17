NetEase Games opens new Worlds Untold studio with Mass Effect veteran

There’s a new and exciting name in NetEase Games’ ever-expanding list of studios, with Worlds Untold opening in Vancouver. This new team of developers finds its leader and CEO in Mac Walters, a highly respected writer for his work on the Mass Effect series and various other titles over a 20-year stint in the industry.

With NetEase Games responsible for some of the best mobile games out there, including horror Dead By Daylight Mobile and Viking sim Vikingard, we’re expecting big things from this new studio. Still, with plenty of industry veterans on the team, including Audio Director Sotaro Tojima, known for his input to the Metal Gear and Halo series, and Head of Production Elizabeth Lehtonen, with prior experience working on The Sims and Angry Birds, plus plenty of other respected names, we’re hopeful for what’s to come from this fresh face in the industry.

On the opening of Worlds Untold, CEO Mac Walters offered the following quote. “We’re creating incredible and meaningful stories that we believe are best told and experienced through play. We are starting by crafting worlds that we all dream of discovering and then will put the player in the leading role of the most unforgettable adventures. The team at NetEase Games shares our vision and passion to utilize leading edge technology to create the best possible new games. Their teams’ support and creative freedom affords us the opportunity to deliver on that vision.”

While we’re not sure exactly what to expect from Worlds Untold yet, with no games announced, the studio’s X bio gives us an idea of what it’s attempting to deliver, describing the core missions as; “Developing AAA, action-adventure games with worlds so expansive they can’t be contained in a single story.” If you want to keep up with the latest from this new addition to NetEase Game’s portfolio, you can follow Worlds Untold on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram, or head over to the official website.

With that, you're up to date on the introduction of Worlds Untold, the latest developer in NetEase Games' domain.