We’re eggstatic about the Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago release date

If you’re craving the nostalgia of virtual pets from your childhood, it should please you to hear about the Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago release date. 14 Hours Productions’ upcoming game combines the classic monochrome pixel style and gameplay of Tamagotchis with RPG elements from the best idle games on mobile currently.

You take on the role of the realm’s Guardian Spirit, tasked with raising strong elf heroes by the Fairy Queen to defend your home. Raise your elves from hatchlings to noble warriors by feeding, bathing, and cleaning up after them and sending them out on quests to test their strength. Your elves don’t need your help on their quests, so you can just sit back and wait for their triumphant return.

Much like Tamagotchis and other virtual pets of the past, these elves rely on you to keep them alive. Monsters aren’t the only threat in the realm – your elves can die from neglect if you repeatedly forget to feed, bathe, or entertain them. Don’t worry if you come home to an empty nest though; the Fairy Queen has plenty of eggs that need loving homes.

When is the Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago release date?

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago releases on Steam on March 5, followed by Android and iOS on March 9. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on Steam to show your support and keep up to date.

That’s everything you need to know about the Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago release date. Check out our list of the best mobile RPGs if you’re looking for a quest while you wait, or grab some freebies with our Project Slayers codes and Honkai Star Rail codes.