Project Slayers codes October 2023

Curious about Project Slayers codes? Well, let’s start at the beginning. Roblox is a wondrous place, especially if you happen to enjoy an assortment of anime and manga, as you can come across games inspired by the likes of My Hero Academia, One Piece, Sword Art Online, Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer, and Tokyo Ghoul. Project Slayers, as the name implies, takes influence from Demon Slayer, which means you can expect plenty of action.

Should you be after even more freebies, you should check out our Anime Adventures codes, Motorcycle Mayhem codes, Project Mugetsu codes, Fruit Warriors codes, One Shot codes, Punch Wall Simulator codes, Anime Story codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Anime Lost Simulator codes, Free Fire codes, A One Piece Game codes, Dead by Daylight codes, and Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 codes guides. Or, to see what else the games platform has to offer, take a look at our best Roblox games list.

Here are all of the new Project Slayers codes:

obishowcase – ten art spins and 50 spins

– ten art spins and 50 spins stone_breathing_spins – free spins

– free spins stone_breathing_race_reset – race reset

– race reset stone_breathing_breathing_reset – breathing reset

How do I redeem Project Slayers codes?

To redeem Project Slayers codes, follow these steps:

Open Roblox

Launch Project Slayers

Open the menu

Hit the book icon

Enter your code in the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebies

Expired codes:

ThanksFor400MVisits

ThanksFor650KVotes

Update309ArtSpins –

Update309RaceReset

Update309BreathingReset

3AsTeRRaceReset

H@pPy3AsTeR

ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathingReset

Roblox@ItAgain

ProjectShutdown

ProjectShutdownRace

Roblox@ItAgainRaceReset

Roblox@ItAgainBreathingReset

New500kLikesCode!

New500kLikesCode!

ThanksFor200milVisitsRaceReset!

ProjectShutdownBreathing

ThanksFor500kVotes

Miniupdate1.5

SorryForIssuesToday

SorryForDataIssues

Update1.5Spins

Update1.5BreathReset

Update1.5RaceReset

NewAntiExploit

Upd295MiniCode

!ThanksFor250MVisits

!500kLikeCode!

ThanksFor350MVisits

ThanksFor350MVisits2

ThanksForLikes600K

ThanksForLikes600K2

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBack

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackBreathReset

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackRaceReset

ThanksFor200milVisitsRaceReset!

ThanksFor200milVisitsRace

HappyNewYears!

2023BreathingReset

HappyUpdateYears!

MerryChristmas2022

MerryChristmas2022RaceReset

MerryChristmas2022BreathingReset

Upd@ate1B1gCodE

IncreasedDropsBreathReset

IncreasedDropRaceReset

400Klikes

400Klikesracreset

400Klikesbreathingreset

Miniupdate3

MiniUpdate3racereset

Miniupdate3breathingreset

350Kupvotes!

350Kupvotes!Breathing

lastcode?lol

anotherdayanothershutdown

300klikes!

shutdownnumb2

shutdown!

miniupdate

miniupdatedaily

soryagainguys:V

200K+upvotestysm

sorryforanothershutdown

100K+likesiglol

werebackup

Gettingthere!

Sorryforshutdowns!

FINALLYRELEASETIME!

What are Project Slayers codes?

Project Slayers codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Project Slayers, who tend to add new ones for each milestone hit, so bookmark his page to stay up to date with the latest goodies.

How do I get more Project Slayers codes?

If you want to keep on top of all the latest Project Slayers codes as they drop, you should bookmark this page and check back often as we update it regularly. Aside from that, you can join the Project Slayers Discord and keep an eye out for any new Project Slayers freebies straight from the source.

Is there a Project Slayers Trello?

Like most popular Roblox experiences, there is indeed a Project Slayers Trello and you can find it right here. The Trello contains all sorts of useful stuff, including update information, NPC locations, gameplay tips, and even extra codes – so go check it out!

There you have it, all of the current Project Slayers codes. If you want to enjoy this game further, make sure you check out our Project Slayers private server codes and Project Slayers breathing guide. For more anime Roblox, check our guide to Roblox Project New World codes, or for some less blocky action, head over to our best anime games list.