Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo – what they all unlock

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, amiibo works much like it does in Breath of the Wild, but with a few fun twists. If you have a heap of plastic figures ready to tap, then yes, you’re about to unlock some fantastic rewards. Armor, weapons, food, and even paraglider fabric, there’s a wealth of amazing things waiting for you all with a little tap.

Let's get physical with our full Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo guide.

What are Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo?

Amiibo are a series of figures based on Nintendo characters that interact with the NFC port on Switch controllers to work in tandem with games to give you in-game items.

With the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, you can tap the toy the controller to unlock outfits, armor, paraglider fabric, lots of cooking and elixir materials, and more.

How do I use Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo?

The TotK amiibo ability is available very early in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, appearing as an option as soon as you reach the surface of Hyrule after the game’s opening moments. If you have save data for Breath of the Wild with amiibo enabled, then the amiibo ability appears as soon as you can explore the world. Otherwise, you can turn on the amiibo function with these steps:

Press the + button to open the menu

Press R to scroll to system

Select options

Within the options menu, select amiibo

Select amiibo enabled

You can now access the amiibo ability by pressing L

Press L to use the TotK amiibo ability

Tap an amiibo on the NFC port of your controller

Your rewards fall from the sky. Enjoy!

What are the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlocks?

Every available amiibo works with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though some have exclusive items tied to them. While scanning TotK amiibo always offers some sort of resource like fish, meat, barrels, and more, The Legend of Zelda series of amiibo sometimes provide you with exclusive items.

While you can scan The Legend of Zelda series amiibo to repeatedly earn weapons based on the figure, they occasionally drop unique items such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom armor, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom paraglider fabric, and some can even give you Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom horses like Epona. The amiibo drops are random, so if you want a particular item, then drop a hard save before scanning the amiibo and reset until you get the item you want.

While you can earn different items with multiple amiibo, once you unlock something, it’s not available a second time. Similarly, you can actually find several of these pieces of armor in the main game without any Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, but once you find them, you can’t get them again via amiibo. Below are the exclusive items you can get with each The Legend of Zelda series amiibo.

Super Smash Bros Link amiibo

Cap of Twilight

Tunic of Twilight

Trousers of Twilight

Mirror of Twilight Fabric

Epona

Super Smash Bros Toon Link amiibo

Cap of the Wind

Tunic of the Wind

Trousers of the Wind

King of Red Lions Fabric

Super Smash Bros Young Link amiibo

Cap of Time

Tunic of Time

Trousers of Time

Lon Lon Ranch Fabric

Super Smash Bros Zelda amiibo

Princess of Twilight Fabric

Super Smash Bros Sheik amiibo

Sheik’s Mask

Sheik Fabric

Super Smash Bros Ganondorf amiibo

Demon King Fabric

30th Anniversary 8-Bit Link amiibo

Cap of the Hero

Tunic of the Hero

Trousers of the Hero

Pixel Fabric

30th Anniversary Ocarina of Time Link amiibo

Cap of Time

Tunic of Time

Trousers of Time

Lon Lon Ranch Fabric

30th Anniversary Majora’s Mask Link amiibo

Fierce Deity Mask

Fierce Deity Armor

Fierce Deity Boots

Majora’s Mask Fabric

30th Anniversary Wind Waker Link amiibo

Cap of the Wind

Tunic of the Wind

Trousers of the Wind

King of Red Lions Fabric

30th Anniversary Wind Waker Zelda amiibo

Bygone-Royal Fabric

Twilight Princess HD Wolf Link amiibo

Cap of Twilight

Tunic of Twilight

Trousers of Twilight

Mirror of Twilight Fabric

30th Anniversary Twilight Princess Link amiibo

Cap of Twilight

Tunic of Twilight

Trousers of Twilight

Mirror of Twilight Fabric

Epona

30th Anniversary Skyward Sword Link amiibo

Cap of the Sky

Tunic of the Sky

Trousers of the Sky

Sword-Spirit Fabric

Skyward Sword HD Zelda & Loftwing amiibo

Goddess Fabric

Breath of the Wild archer Link amiibo

Tunic of Memories Fabric

Breath of the Wild horseback Link amiibo

Hylian Hood Fabric

Breath of the Wild Guardian amiibo

Ancient-Shiekah Fabric

Breath of the Wild Zelda amiibo

Hyrule Princess Fabric

Breath of the Wild Bokoblin amiibo

Bokoblin Fabric

Breath of the Wild Urbosa amiibo

Vah Naboris Divine Helm

Gerudo-Champion Fabric

Breath of the Wild Mipha amiibo

Vah Ruta Divine Helm

Zora-Champion Fabric

Breath of the Wild Revali amiibo

Vah Medoh Divine Helm

Rito-Champion Fabric

Breath of the Wild Daruk amiibo

Vah Rudania Divine Helm

Goron-Champion Fabric

Link’s Awakening Link amiibo

Cap of Awakening

Tunic of Awakening

Trousers of Awakening

Egg Fabric

Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo

Champion’s Leathers Fabric

Where can I buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo?

