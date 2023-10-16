Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo – what they all unlock

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, amiibo works much like it does in Breath of the Wild, but with a few fun twists. If you have a heap of plastic figures ready to tap, then yes, you’re about to unlock some fantastic rewards. Armor, weapons, food, and even paraglider fabric, there’s a wealth of amazing things waiting for you all with a little tap.
Let’s get physical with our full Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo guide.
What are Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo?
Amiibo are a series of figures based on Nintendo characters that interact with the NFC port on Switch controllers to work in tandem with games to give you in-game items.
With the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, you can tap the toy the controller to unlock outfits, armor, paraglider fabric, lots of cooking and elixir materials, and more.
How do I use Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo?
The TotK amiibo ability is available very early in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, appearing as an option as soon as you reach the surface of Hyrule after the game’s opening moments. If you have save data for Breath of the Wild with amiibo enabled, then the amiibo ability appears as soon as you can explore the world. Otherwise, you can turn on the amiibo function with these steps:
- Press the + button to open the menu
- Press R to scroll to system
- Select options
- Within the options menu, select amiibo
- Select amiibo enabled
- You can now access the amiibo ability by pressing L
- Press L to use the TotK amiibo ability
- Tap an amiibo on the NFC port of your controller
- Your rewards fall from the sky. Enjoy!
What are the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlocks?
Every available amiibo works with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though some have exclusive items tied to them. While scanning TotK amiibo always offers some sort of resource like fish, meat, barrels, and more, The Legend of Zelda series of amiibo sometimes provide you with exclusive items.
While you can scan The Legend of Zelda series amiibo to repeatedly earn weapons based on the figure, they occasionally drop unique items such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom armor, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom paraglider fabric, and some can even give you Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom horses like Epona. The amiibo drops are random, so if you want a particular item, then drop a hard save before scanning the amiibo and reset until you get the item you want.
While you can earn different items with multiple amiibo, once you unlock something, it’s not available a second time. Similarly, you can actually find several of these pieces of armor in the main game without any Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, but once you find them, you can’t get them again via amiibo. Below are the exclusive items you can get with each The Legend of Zelda series amiibo.
Super Smash Bros Link amiibo
- Cap of Twilight
- Tunic of Twilight
- Trousers of Twilight
- Mirror of Twilight Fabric
- Epona
Super Smash Bros Toon Link amiibo
- Cap of the Wind
- Tunic of the Wind
- Trousers of the Wind
- King of Red Lions Fabric
Super Smash Bros Young Link amiibo
- Cap of Time
- Tunic of Time
- Trousers of Time
- Lon Lon Ranch Fabric
Super Smash Bros Zelda amiibo
- Princess of Twilight Fabric
Super Smash Bros Sheik amiibo
- Sheik’s Mask
- Sheik Fabric
Super Smash Bros Ganondorf amiibo
- Demon King Fabric
30th Anniversary 8-Bit Link amiibo
- Cap of the Hero
- Tunic of the Hero
- Trousers of the Hero
- Pixel Fabric
30th Anniversary Ocarina of Time Link amiibo
- Cap of Time
- Tunic of Time
- Trousers of Time
- Lon Lon Ranch Fabric
30th Anniversary Majora’s Mask Link amiibo
- Fierce Deity Mask
- Fierce Deity Armor
- Fierce Deity Boots
- Majora’s Mask Fabric
30th Anniversary Wind Waker Link amiibo
- Cap of the Wind
- Tunic of the Wind
- Trousers of the Wind
- King of Red Lions Fabric
30th Anniversary Wind Waker Zelda amiibo
- Bygone-Royal Fabric
Twilight Princess HD Wolf Link amiibo
- Cap of Twilight
- Tunic of Twilight
- Trousers of Twilight
- Mirror of Twilight Fabric
30th Anniversary Twilight Princess Link amiibo
- Cap of Twilight
- Tunic of Twilight
- Trousers of Twilight
- Mirror of Twilight Fabric
- Epona
30th Anniversary Skyward Sword Link amiibo
- Cap of the Sky
- Tunic of the Sky
- Trousers of the Sky
- Sword-Spirit Fabric
Skyward Sword HD Zelda & Loftwing amiibo
- Goddess Fabric
Breath of the Wild archer Link amiibo
- Tunic of Memories Fabric
Breath of the Wild horseback Link amiibo
- Hylian Hood Fabric
Breath of the Wild Guardian amiibo
- Ancient-Shiekah Fabric
Breath of the Wild Zelda amiibo
- Hyrule Princess Fabric
Breath of the Wild Bokoblin amiibo
- Bokoblin Fabric
Breath of the Wild Urbosa amiibo
- Vah Naboris Divine Helm
- Gerudo-Champion Fabric
Breath of the Wild Mipha amiibo
- Vah Ruta Divine Helm
- Zora-Champion Fabric
Breath of the Wild Revali amiibo
- Vah Medoh Divine Helm
- Rito-Champion Fabric
Breath of the Wild Daruk amiibo
- Vah Rudania Divine Helm
- Goron-Champion Fabric
Link’s Awakening Link amiibo
- Cap of Awakening
- Tunic of Awakening
- Trousers of Awakening
- Egg Fabric
Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo
- Champion’s Leathers Fabric
Where can I buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo?
