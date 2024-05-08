An iconic mobile game is getting the Fallout treatment by Amazon Prime

Angry Birds is as synonymous with mobile gaming as it gets and continues to be a household name regardless of age, platform, or preference. So you can imagine how excited we were when we discovered that the iconic mobile game is getting the superstar treatment and heading to a new home at Amazon Prime, for its animated adventure, Angry Birds Mystery Island.

With a huge transmedia push in the gaming space lately, with the likes of The Last of Us, Halo, and Fallout all translating perfectly to television and giving us some truly incredible shows (okay, maybe it was overly generous to include Halo in this particular line-up, but still) it comes as no surprise that mobile games are as keen to join in on the fun. As Angry Birds was delisted on mobile, this is a perfect way to revitalize the title on another platform.

The art style is already fabulous, the story is simple and still undeniably fun, and so it opens up a number of doors and different directions in which to take the narrative. Granted, it might not be the next Schindler’s List, but it’s most definitely going to be entertaining.

Angry Birds Mystery Island features a full ensemble cast for its initial eight-episode run, with 24 planned to release in total, and follows the harebrained adventures of three brand new birdies, Mia, Buddy, and Rosie, along with their pal, foreign-exchange piglet, Hamylton. Now, we know, we know, normally the birds and the pigs are at constant war with each other, but they’re going to need to put aside their differences and work together for once, because this new gang of characters ends up stuck on a deserted island.

The trailer for Angry Birds Mystery Island is packed with pop culture easter eggs, with comedic references to Dune, Predator, and Lord of the Rings (ironic, since Dominic Monaghan, everyone’s favorite Hobbit, is lending his voice to the show as Hamylton). It’s silly, funny, and as chaotic as the iconic mobile game itself, and even shows the Hatchlings utilizing their skills with a catapult.

The series was originally announced last year, as a partnership between Rovio Entertainment and Amazon, but we now have a release date of May 21, 2024, for Angry Birds Mystery Island. The first eight episodes are due to be released together, with the rest of the season following swiftly after.

We’re looking forward to seeing what kind of escapades these Hatchlings and their piglet friend get up to, but while we’re waiting, check out our list of all the Angry Birds characters to be on the lookout for any cameos. Plus, we have all of the Angry Birds games you can play while you wait for the show.