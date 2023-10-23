ACNH art guide

Our ACNH art guide shows you exactly how to avoid fakes touted by Redd and stuff your gallery with the paintings and statues so Blather’s doesn't get sad.

ACNH art guide: A villager surrounded by famous paintings and statues
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Welcome, discerning ACNH art collectors, I’m here to help you fill your museum to the brim and sneak past Redd’s scams. Ruffle Blather’s feathers with delight as you present all of the real artworks, mysteriously sourced on your own island. How did you get the actual Rosetta stone? Who knows, but here it is on display in your very own museum. Now, head into our ACNH art guide to find out where to get art pieces and how to judge their legitimacy.

If you want to pick which ACNH villagers you want to move in, then here’s our guide to all the Animal Crossing amiibo cards out there. You can also beautify your town by using our simplified ACNH flower breeding guide for pretty colors in every corner. Oh, and we’ve got a pretty interesting Animal Crossing history lesson for you if we don’t say so ourselves.

Let’s get into our ACNH art guide so you can easel-y fill your museum.

    What do I do with ACNH art?

    The main point of ACNH art is to complete your museum’s gallery by donating the artwork to Blathers. You can also use them to decorate your house or give them to your favorite villagers as a fine gift.

    ACNH art guide - a player in Redd's trawler looking at art pieces

    Where do I get ACNH art?

    In order to fill out your museum’s art room you need to track down Redd the wily fox merchant. He sells four pieces of art at a time (in varying levels of authenticity), but you can only purchase one per visit.

    Very occasionally, a villager can give you a piece of art – however, they can be fake, and if your villagers are anything like mine, they are more often than not a counterfeit. Thanks for making Blathers sad.

    ACNH art guide - Redd's boat docked at a hidden beach

    Where do I find Animal Crossing’s Redd?

    As you begin the game, you find a fox wandering on your island one day. This is Animal Crossing’s Redd. Speak to him, and you can strike a deal where he appears on the secret beach at the back of your island in his ship every week, where you can buy the art pieces. These can be counterfeit works or the real deal – but that’s where we come in.

    Here is a full list of every artwork in Animal Crossing New Horizons:

    ACNH artwork name Type Real artwork name
     Academic Painting Vitruvian Man by Leonardo Da Vinci
     Amazing  Painting The Night Watch by Rembrandt
     Ancient Statue Jōmon Period “Dogū” Figurine Shakōki-dogū
     Basic Painting The Blue Boy by Thomas Gainsborough
     Beautiful Statue Venus de Milo
     Calm Painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat
     Common  Painting The Gleaners by Jean-François Millet
    Detailed Painting Ajisai Sōkeizu by Itō Jakuchū
    Dynamic Painting The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai
    Familiar Statue The Thinker by Rodin
    Famous Painting Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci
    Flowery Painting Sunflowers by Van Gogh
    Gallant Statue David by Michelangelo
    Glowing Painting The Fighting Temeraire by J. M. W. Turner
    Graceful Painting Beauty Looking Back by Hishikawa Moronobu
    Great Statue King Kamehameha I by Ridgeway Gould
    Informative Statue The Rosetta Stone
    Jolly Painting Summer by Giuseppe Arcimboldo
    Moody Painting The Sower by Jean-François Millet
    Motherly Statue Capitoline Wolf
    Moving Painting The Birth of Venus by Botticelli
    Mysterious Painting Isle of the Dead by Arnold Bocklin
    Mystic Statue Bust of Nefertiti by Thutmose
    Nice Painting The Fifer by Édouard Manet
    Perfect Painting Apples and Oranges by Cézanne
    Proper Painting A Bar at the Folies-Bergére by Édouard Manet
    Quaint Painting The Milkmaid by Johannes Vermeer
     Robust Statue Discobolus
     Rock-head Statue Olmec Colossal head
     Scary  Painting Kabuki Actor Ōtani Oniji III as Yakko Edobei by Tōshūsai Sharaku
     Scenic  Painting The Hunters in The Snow by Pieter Brueghel the Elder
    Serene Painting Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo da Vinci
     Sinking Painting Ophelia by John Everett Millais
    Solemn Painting Las Meninas by Diego Velázquez
     Tremendous Statue Houmuwu Ding
     Twinkling Painting Starry Night by Van Gogh
     Valiant Statue Nike of Samothrace
     Warm  Painting The Clothed Maja by Francisco Goya
     Warrior Statue Terracotta Army
     Wild (left half) Painting Folding Screen of Fūjin and Raijin by Tawaraya Sōtatsu
     Wild (right half)  Painting Folding Screen of Fūjin and Raijin by Tawaraya Sōtatsu
     Wistful  Painting Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer
     Worthy Painting Liberty Leading the People by Eugène Delacroix

    How to tell if ACNH art is real or fake

    Right. You’re standing in Redd’s trawler and you’re not sure which piece of art to buy. Well, let us help. Most artworks appear as a fake or a real version, with a subtly silly difference on each. There are also a handful of works that are always genuine. Here, we point out how to spot each fake item.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide academic painting

    Academic painting

    Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man appears as either an authentic replica or as a fake with a coffee stain in the top-right corner.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide amazing painting

    Amazing painting

    The ACNH amazing painting, Rembrandt’s Night Watch, can be harder to tell apart. In the real version, the main man in the painting has a black hat on. The fake version has him without a hat.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide basic painting

    Basic painting

    The Blue Boy’s real version shows the boy with a windswept hairstyle, whereas the fake shows him with a full fringe.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide detailed painting

    Detailed painting

    The ACNH detailed painting is easily distinguishable – the real version has blue flowers, whereas the counterfeit has purple.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide famous painting

    Famous painting

    Ah, the Mona Lisa. How do we tell if this one’s real? Well, the fake one has some extreme 2010s eyebrows on her, whereas the real one obviously does not.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide graceful painting

    Graceful painting

    Beauty Looking Back, also known as the ACNH graceful painting, has a woman looking over her shoulder toward the right. The fake one, however, has her filling much more of the frame.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide jolly painting

    Jolly painting

    Choosing the right ACNH Jolly painting is another tricky situation – look for a flower in the lower right sprouting from the man’s chest. If it has a flower, it is real, and if it does not, it is fake.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide moving painting

    Moving painting

    Botticelli’s Birth of Venus is a stunning painting, even shrunk down to be the ACNH moving painting. The fake version does not have trees in the top right of the painting, whereas the real version does.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide quaint painting

    Quaint painting

    The ACNH quaint painting, the Milkmaid by Vermeer, has a small difference – in the real version, the maid is pouring only a trickle from the jar, whereas in the fake version, there is a lot coming out.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide scary painting

    Scary painting

    Fittingly, in the real scary painting, the man’s face is in a scary frown – the fake version has his eyebrows and mouth upside down making him look rather happy instead.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide scenic painting

    Scenic painting

    The ACNH scenic painting – Hunters in the Snow to you and me – has a subtle difference. The real painting has two hunters in the bottom left, whereas the fake only has one man.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide solemn painting

    Serene painting

    To pick the right ACNH serene painting, you might need a magnifying glass. Look to the back of the room where a man stands in a doorway. If he is touching the door with his arm down, the painting is real. If his hand is in the air, it’s fake.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide serene painting

    Solemn painting

    The real ACNH solemn painting has a woman holding an ermine – a white creature – whereas the fake one has her holding a gray-striped animal that looks more like a ferret.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide wild painting

    Wild painting (left half)

    The two wild painting halves have the colors swapped between the two characters. In the left half, the real painting has a white character, whereas if he’s green, it’s fake.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide wild painting

    Wild painting (right half)

    If the character on the right half is white, the painting is fake, but if it’s green, the painting is real. Be careful not to mix these two up!

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide wistful painting

    Wistful painting

    There are actually two fake versions of the Girl with a Pearl Earring. They both have her wearing a star-shaped earring, and one has her eyes closed. The real version has her wearing a rounded earring with her eyes open.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide ancient statue

    Ancient statue

    And now we get to the statue section. First up is the rather alien-looking ancient statue. If there are antenna poking out of its ears, it’s fake.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide beautiful statue

    Beautiful statue

    The Venus de Milo seems smaller in person, huh? Well, if she’s wearing a necklace and facing to the right, the statue is fake.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide gallant statue

    Gallant statue

    Michaelangelo’s David is easily identified by his… book. If the statue is holding a book, it’s fake.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide informative statue

    Informative statue

    This is the literal Rosetta Stone, and probably the easiest fake to recognize. If it’s blue, it’s fake, so walk away.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide motherly statue

    Motherly statue

    There’s another sneaky difference on the motherly statue – if the wolf has its tongue hanging out, the statue is not the real deal.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide mystic statue

    Mystic statue

    Beautiful Nefertiti’s Bust has a subtle difference that’s easily missed – if it has a large earring, it’s fake.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide robust statue

    Robust statue

    Discobolus depicts a man holding a discus – and no wristwatch because they didn’t exist when this statue came to be. If the statue you’re looking at has a watch, step away as it’s a fake.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide rock head statue

    Rock-head statue

    If you want the real ACNH rock-head statue, keep your eyes peeled for an angry-looking head. If it looks happy, you’re out of luck.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide tremendous statue

    Tremendous statue

    The Houmuwu Ding, the tremendous statue, comes without a lid. If Redd’s trying to sell you one that does have a lid, then it’s a counterfeit.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide valiant statue

    Valiant statue

    The Winged Nike statue may both look right to the untrained eye, but Blathers taught us well. If the leg on the left of the statue is in front, it is real. If the leg on the right is in front, it is fake and mirrored.

    The real and fake versions of the ACNH art guide warrior statue

    Warrior statue

    Blink and you may miss the difference here – this part of the Terracotta Army should not be holding anything. If there is a shovel in front of the man, it is fake.

    The following paintings and statues are always genuine when they appear for sale, or as a gift from a villager. Simply look for the names, and you can donate them straight to the museum without needing to authenticate them.

    • Calm painting
    • Common painting
    • Dynamic painting
    • Flowery painting
    • Glowing painting
    • Moody painting
    • Mysterious
    • Nice painting
    • Perfect painting
    • Proper painting
    • Sinking painting
    • Twinkling painting
    • Warm painting
    • Worthy painting
    • Familiar statue
    • Great statue

    Right – that’s your lot. Every single fake and real artwork you can possibly find in Animal Crossing New Horizons. For more Nintendo-flavored fun, check out our picks of the best Mario games on Switch and all the Zelda games in order, if you fancy taking on that challenge.

    Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.