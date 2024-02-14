Kawaii lovers rejoice as the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Sanrio collab makes a return. These adorable Japanese mascots have brought their cutest clothing, hairstyles, and furniture to the campsite to give it their classic charm.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has arguably the best selection of items and clothing of any game from the franchise, and this gigantic Sanrio collab only adds to our list of DLC wishes for New Horizons. As well as offering a plethora of adorable clothing items – some of which feature lesser-known Sanrio characters like Pekkle, Hangyodon, and Usahana – you also have the chance to befriend special villagers from the rare Sanrio Animal Crossing amiibo cards.

Rilla and her friends are returning to Pocket Camp after their first visit back in 2021, bringing with them their character cookies and a range of new Happy Homeroom design challenges using the collab furniture. These Sanrio superfan villagers first appeared on a set of collaboration amiibo cards for the Nintendo 3DS’s Animal Crossing: New Leaf Welcome amiibo update. They could visit your town in their decked-out RVs via the campground and give you access to a range of Sanrio-themed furniture.

When is the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Sanrio collab?

The Pocket Camp Sanrio collab started on December 25, 2023, and ends on February 25, 2024. We don’t know if this collaboration will return, so make sure you grab the furniture you want now!

That's everything we have on the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Sanrio collab.