Animal Crossing Isabelle guide

Animal Crossing’s Isabelle is one of the cutest characters in the roster and even in Nintendo’s back catalog of really cute protagonists. She’s definitely cuter than Slippy Toad. While she’s relatively new to the Animal Crossing canon, she’s made a huge impact, and we can’t wait to tell you all about her…

Who is Animal Crossing’s Isabelle?

The adorable character Animal Crossing Isabelle is a Shih Tzu dog that first appears in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Her name is a pun on the phrase ‘is-a-bell,’ and also a play on the currency bells, which villagers use in Animal Crossing. In Japanese, her name is Shizue.

Her first appearance is in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, where she helps the player character as they become mayor of their own town. She appears in New Horizons as an assistant to Tom Nook once the town hall is built, and can assist you with townly duties like changing your flag design or town tune.

What is Animal Crossing Isabelle’s personality?

Animal Crossing’s Isabelle is a bright and enthusiastic character who works hard to help out townsfolk and consistently displays a professional and pleasant attitude. She has a good sense of humor and loves her friends and family fiercely, including her brother Digby.

Other townsfolk often mention that Isabelle is easy to talk to and that she’s a positive influence on the island. However, Isabelle is afraid of confrontation, which is very funny considering her appearance in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Isabelle presents herself as somewhat clumsy, a characteristic that plays into her Smash Bros playstyle, as Isabelle trips over and smashes a plant pot as one of her moves.

What games does Isabelle appear in?

Animal Crossing Isabelle appears in the following video games:

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer

Super Mario Maker (amiibo skin)

Super Smash Bros. Wii U/3DS (assist trophy)

Mario Kart 8 (playable racer)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (playable racer)

Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (playable fighter)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Who is Animal Crossing Isabelle’s voice actor?

Animal Crossing’s Isabelle doesn’t have a voice actor, as all Animal Crossing characters speak in the fabricated ‘animalese’ language that Nintendo creates through software.

Is there Animal Crossing Isabelle Lego?

Yes, Nintendo and Lego are releasing Isabelle Lego as part of a great Animal Crossing collection. All five sets of the first wave of Animal Crossing Lego arrive on March 1, 2024. You can learn more about Animal Crossing Lego in our news post.

