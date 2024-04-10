Tom Nook must be feeling very generous – you can get a free Lego Animal Crossing house at Smyths stores this weekend with no mortgage attached. The promotion appears to be for the UK for one day only.

On Saturday, April 13, you can head to a Smyths toy store and take part in the Lego Make and Take event, where exclusive mini-build kits are available. You can get one of three houses from the Animal Crossing, Harry Potter, and Lego Friends franchises.

Note that these items are aimed at children aged six plus (which includes us adults, I guess) and are limited to one per person on a first-come, first-serve basis. You know what us Brits are like, we love a queue, so you may need to wait a while before you can get your hands on an Animal Crossing Lego kit.

It unfortunately doesn’t appear that there’s an equivalent event in the US just yet, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled in case. It’s likely that something will pop up in the future, as other events took place across the world giving away the same house.

You can’t buy these exclusive items anywhere else though you can probably, sadly, find them for some great expense on eBay. Don’t do that, though, you’ll make Isabelle sad.

Here is a link to find your closest Smyths store if you’re interested. Having recently queued far too long for a Genshin Impact merch vending machine and then the Pokémon Center pop-up at the European International Championships, I might join the fun and see if I can grab one myself.

If you like Lego, you can find our picks of the best Lego games here, our guide to all the Super Mario Lego out there, and our favorite Minecraft Lego sets here.