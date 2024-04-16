We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The best Animal Crossing Lego sets

Nintendo continues their foray into official merchandise with the Animal Crossing Lego sets - and they are adorable. Find them all in our guide.

Animal Crossing Lego - three characters in lego form on a blue background
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Cute merchandise featuring adorable game characters is our favorite thing. So, below, you can find our picks of the best Animal Crossing Lego sets – hint, it’s all of them. There are a few different sets that you can build separately, or join together into one big Animal Crossing-theme Lego island.

If you want to add even more official merch to your desk, shelves, or display cabinets, then why not check out the best Mario toys and gifts, some Genshin Impact merch, or see what we know about any Legend of Zelda Lego?

Here are all the Animal Crossing Lego sets and where to buy them.

Animal Crossing Lego - Julian's birthday party set on a blue background

Julian’s Birthday Party

Well, isn’t this adorable? Everyone’s favorite unicorn Julian is the star of this set, where it’s a birthday party just for him.

This set has a few different base plates that aren’t connected, so you can customize it in a few different ways to fit where you want to display it. There are a lot of smaller accessories included like a skateboard, microphone, and present boxes to provide entertainment for Julian, and us.

Animal Crossing Lego - Bunnie vaulting across a stream with a yellow tent and a toolbox in front

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities

New Horizon’s introduced a lot of new outdoor activity to Animal Crossing, and this set featuring Bunnie shows it all off. There are items like a tent, a campfire, tools, and a cherry tree laden with fruit to pick.

Take advantage of the great outdoors by hopping over the stream with the vaulting pole, but beware of the tiny tarantula waiting to strike!

Animal Crossing Lego - Two buildings made of lego including Nook's Cranny and a house

Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s House

Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s House is the biggest Animal Crossing Lego set you can get, and is packed with plenty of things to do. You have Rosie’s house and garden, complete with some snazzy pink furniture, but you also have Nook’s Cranny with a cash register, bell bag, and shelving.

No set is complete without some figures in it, and this one gives us Tom Nook himself, sporting his snazzy New Horizon’s tropical shirt. Rosie is also here, naturally, to go with her house – and pop into the store for some retail therapy.

Animal Crossing Lego - Kapp'n in a boat and an animal standing on an island, made of Lego

Kappn’s Island Boat Tour

Kapp’n, my Kapp’n, won’t you whisk me away to a new mystery island? That’s what this set is for. Here, we get a cute little boat for Kapp’n to sail, along with Marshall as he sets up his new life on a tropical island.

Similar to other sets, you can move things around here like the deck chairs and fish, but one thing’s for sure – this island paradise provides tons of fun with its modular bases, including a hidden dig spot…

Animal Crossing Lego - Isabelle visiting a house with furniture, food, and tools outside

Isabelle’s House Visit

No Animal Crossing collection is complete without Isabelle, and she’s here in the House Visit set, where she meets Fauna to talk all things decor and gardening.

With this particular set, you can build Fauna’s house with some different options – namely some new windows, and plant her garden how you see fit. Isabelle is here to lend a hand, but the building is all up to you. There’s even a ting smoke cloud to attach to the chimney to give the house some life.

Animal Crossing Lego - A brown bear watering a plant made of lego

Maple’s Pumpkin Garden

If you’re running out of space on your shelves or desk – just like we are, with all these Lego sets – then we suggest you snap up Maple’s Pumpkin Garden.

Maple, the adorable little bear, tends to a teeny tiny garden of her own in this set complete with a ladder, watering can, and fully grown pumpkin. After all, these gourds aren’t just for Halloween, so grow them in all seasons with this mini set.

If the Animal Crossing Lego has you feeling all fuzzy and warm, spread that feeling to your phone with these Animal Crossing wallpapers. But why stop there? Go and check out our Animal Crossing Amiibo cards, too, and check out our history of Animal Crossing feature to learn all about the lovable franchise.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, Dead by Daylight, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.