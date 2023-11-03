The best Mario Lego sets

We all know Mario is familiar with a block or two, and he just might have the occasional head injury to prove it. But did you know that Mario and building blocks get along like Yoshi and fruit? There are heaps of different Mario Lego sets out there, so we can’t help but gather the best of the bunch into one place, so you can buy the kids (or yourself) a treat today.

Before we descend into the underground depths of this guide, anyone on the hunt for toys or nerdy gifts, be sure to check out our other great guides. We have articles covering the best Lego gaming sets, Among Us toys and gifts, the best Roblox gifts and toys, Fortnite toys, Pokémon toys, and FNAF toys.

Let’s double-jump down the page and head into our Mario Lego guide.

Lego Super Mario Starter Course

Everyone has to start somewhere, and this Super Mario Lego set is a great way to get your younger gamers building. The interactive Mario reads elements of the environment and sets off silly little noises when he stomps on koopas or picks up coins. Easy to build and fun to play with, and though the design is for the kids, there’s still plenty for the older Mario fans to marvel at. Plus, if Mario isn’t your first pick, there’s even a Lego Mario Luigi set for you to start with as well.

Lego Super Mario Peach Starter Course

This set features the same interactive elements as the Mario collection but with everyone’s favourite princess in pink, the one and only Peach. The product also includes is a Yellow Toad to set off on adventures with the princess, as well as a Lemmy Koopa figure, because every hero needs a villain, right?

Lego Super Mario – Luigi’s Mansion

If you or your young ones like to play through the haunting adventure known as Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch, then it might thrill you to know you can bring the adventure into the real world. Build the haunted mansion, escape from King Boo, and use Luigi to interact with the many spooky parts of this amazing Lego set.

Nintendo Lego

Lego Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System

Yes, Lego is mostly for kids, but sometimes the company creates elaborate and lovingly crafted pieces for collectors as well. The Nintendo Entertainment System Lego set is huge with over 2600 pieces, and we can’t imagine many kids crying out for a Lego version of an NES. But, if you’re a Nintendo fan over the age of thirty, this nerdy purchase is the stuff of dreams and a lovely way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Block

Another large set mainly meant for collectors, the Super Mario 64 Question Block Lego is a thing of beauty (trust me, I own it). It’s filled with fun little details, including tiny versions of several levels from the iconic N64 game, and a miniature Bowser tucked somewhere away. This set looks great on a shelf just as the block, but unfolding it to reveal its many secrets is sure to impress your guests (maybe).

Super Mario – The Mighty Bowser

The latest Super Mario Lego set features the king of the koopas himself, the mighty Bowser, and fittingly it’s as huge as the fire-breathing villain himself! Featuring a whopping 2807 pieces, Bowser cuts an imposing figure on his own plinth, and can also move around thanks to the interactive nature of the build.

Pose him or show him off, just don’t ever make him cross… Also, The Mighty Bowser currently has a mighty discount, so there’s never been a better time to grab the King of the Koopas for yourself.

Lego Super Mario Donkey Kong Expansion sets

It turns out the King of Swing is heading into the Lego world, as Nintendo is adding Donkey Kong and pals to the roster of brick-based figures. The new Donkey Kong expansion sets arrive in August, and we’ll be updating this guide with links as soon as they’re live. For now, get a glimpse of the sets with the reveal trailer below.

Alright, Mario Lego fans, we hope you find everything you need in this guide and get building blocks in no time. Then, in case you’re already stocked up on Lego, we also have a best Super Mario toys and gifts guide you should check out next.

For more Lego content, head over to our sister site, Wargamer, where they have lists of the best Lego sets for adults, and the best cheap Lego sets for you to read.