Aniverse Battlegrounds codes October 2023

If you need Roblox Aniverse Battlegrounds codes then we have you covered. No need to jump around looking for codes, as our forces have them all.

Published:

Roblox

October 18, 2023: We have updated this guide after checking for the latest Aniverse Battlegrounds codes

Our Roblox Aniverse Battlegrounds codes guide is ready to help you in your battles against the forces of evil. Take on the identity of many powerful anime characters, and pummel your pals with incredible moves that would make Goku jealous. Be the envy of all your friends and gain power levels well over 9,000 with these epic freebies.

Aniverse Battlegrounds codes

Active codes:

  • !code Transfer – free rewards (new!)
  • !code 9kLikes – free rewards (new!)
  • !code IppoBuff – free rewards (new!)
  • !code 8kLikes – free rewards (new!)
  • !code Ippo – free rewards (new!)
  • !code 7kLikes – free rewards
  • !code CodeMenu – free rewards
  • !code 6kLikes – free rewards
  • !code 1MVisits – free rewards
  • !code SorryShutdown – free rewards
  • !code 5kLikes – free rewards
  • !code Changes – free rewards
  • !code 4kLikes – free rewards
  • !code 3kLikes – free rewards
  • !code Evasives – free rewards
  • !code 2kLikes – free rewards
  • !code 1.5kLikes – free rewards
  • !code SorryForShutdown – free rewards
  • !code Emotes – free rewards
  • !code 1KLikes – free rewards

Expired codes:

  • !code FirstCode
What are Aniverse Battlegrounds codes?

Aniverse Battlegrounds codes are a specific set of numbers and letters you can input into the Roblox game Aniverse Battlegrounds to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses. Think of it like your gameplay getting a magical power-up, like Luffy eating a Devil Fruit. The developer meatneufrens releases code to coincide with events, updates, and holidays, but you don’t need to check constantly. Simply bookmark this page as we do all the work for you, with our team checking regularly and updating this page with every new code.

How do I redeem Aniverse Battlegrounds codes?

It’s easy to redeem Aniverse Battlegrounds codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Open up Roblox
  • Fire up Aniverse Battlegrounds
  • Open up the chat
  • Copy a code from our guide
  • Input it into the text box
  • Hit enter to redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

That’s all we have for our Aniverse Battlegrounds codes guide right now, folks. However, keep up to date with all the latest and greatest Roblox updates with our full Roblox promo codes guide as well. Give it a cheeky bookmark to beat all your friends to the punch.

