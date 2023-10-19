Fruit Battlegrounds codes October 2023

Fruit Battlegrounds codes are a must-have for any Roblox player looking to shoot up the ranks in the arena full of fierce foes and fruit to collect. Made by Popo, this game is full of anime inspirations, just like countless others, so is sure to bring in a mass of players.

So, if you want all the free stuff you can get your hands on, head below for our codes.

Here are the new Fruit Battlegrounds codes:

WECLOSE480 – 500 gems (new!)

– 500 gems (new!) CHEF470K – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) 460KRAZY! – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) SIZZLIN450 – free rewards

– free rewards 440KEEPHITTIN – free rewards

– free rewards 430TOOMUCH – free rewards

– free rewards 420BLAZE – free rewards

– free rewards CRAZYYY410! – free rewards

– free rewards LETSGOO400 – free rewards

– free rewards JOYBOYY – free rewards

– free rewards HEARDADRUMS – free rewards

– free rewards SUPEREVENT! – free rewards

Expired codes:

SHEEESH390!

380ALMOST

WEBACKBABYYY

QUIKREBOOT

TOX1C

TOURNYCLASH

P4TIENC3!

370MADDD

FULL360!

350HAPPY

HYPETIME!

TECHNOBOX

PULLINGSTRINGZ

PITYUP!

340NEVERENDS!

330WEUP!

320THXGUYS!

HYPEFIX!

310KEEPGOING

KINGJUNGL3

4TTRACTI0N

SKYH1GH!

300KWOW

OMG100M

2HAPPY290

TOOKRAZY280

270TOOINSANE

LIGHTNINGHYPE

KRAZYGASSED

260BELIEVE

GETKRAZYY!

250QUARTER

240GASSED

TOOHAPPYBRO

GRATITUDE

230GANGG

APPRECIATIVE

BRO220K

LIT210

YESSIRBIG200!

NEVERSTOP

ITKEEPSCOMING!

DUBMINER

CANTSTOP

SHUTDOWNLUCK

FUNNYNUMBER

190KWOWBRUH

GOCRAZY180

170KKRAZY

FREECASHBRO

KRAZYSUPPORT

160WOW

DRACOMASTA

KAIDOBEAST

GOKRAZY150

140KAGAIN

ITJUSTDONTSTOP

RAININGGEMS!

GEARFOOOOURTH

LONGAWAITED

LETSGOO130K

UPDATETIMEEE

GOLDENDAYZ

PAWGOKRAZY

120KTHX

INDAZONE

LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT

110KYEE

WINTERDAYZ

COMEONMARCOOO

100KWEDIDIT

DAMN90K

80KAHHHH

THXFOR70K

FREEBREAD!

60KLETSGOOOO

SORRY4SHUTDOWN

MAGMALETSGOO

50KINSANE

40KDAMN

35KWOWBRO

30KLOVEYOU

FATSTACKZ

25KINSANE!!

20KCRAZY

15KNOWAY

THXFOR10K

7KTEAM

5KSQUAD

4KGANGO

3KTHXBRO

WUPDATEORNAH

2KLETSGOOO

PRESENT4YOU

1KLIKESGANG

What are Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

Fruit Battlegrounds codes are little goodies given out by the developer, Popo, to help you on your way to victory. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we add codes as soon as we see them. Check back often!

How do I redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

Redeeming Fruit Battlegrounds codes is super simple, just follow the steps below:

Boot up Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox

Press the Twitter icon

Enter one of our codes

Hit redeem

Enjoy the free stuff!

That's how easy it is to grab alpha Fruit Battlegrounds codes.