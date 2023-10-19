Fruit Battlegrounds codes October 2023

October 19, 2023: we added new a Fruit Battlegrounds code to our list
Fruit Battlegrounds codes are a must-have for any Roblox player looking to shoot up the ranks in the arena full of fierce foes and fruit to collect. Made by Popo, this game is full of anime inspirations, just like countless others, so is sure to bring in a mass of players.
So, if you want all the free stuff you can get your hands on, head below for our codes.
Here are the new Fruit Battlegrounds codes:
- WECLOSE480 – 500 gems (new!)
- CHEF470K – free rewards (new!)
- 460KRAZY! – free rewards (new!)
- SIZZLIN450 – free rewards
- 440KEEPHITTIN – free rewards
- 430TOOMUCH – free rewards
- 420BLAZE – free rewards
- CRAZYYY410! – free rewards
- LETSGOO400 – free rewards
- JOYBOYY – free rewards
- HEARDADRUMS – free rewards
- SUPEREVENT! – free rewards
Expired codes:
- SHEEESH390!
- 380ALMOST
- WEBACKBABYYY
- QUIKREBOOT
- TOX1C
- TOURNYCLASH
- P4TIENC3!
- 370MADDD
- FULL360!
- 350HAPPY
- HYPETIME!
- TECHNOBOX
- PULLINGSTRINGZ
- PITYUP!
- 340NEVERENDS!
- 330WEUP!
- 320THXGUYS!
- HYPEFIX!
- 310KEEPGOING
- KINGJUNGL3
- 4TTRACTI0N
- SKYH1GH!
- 300KWOW
- OMG100M
- 2HAPPY290
- TOOKRAZY280
- 270TOOINSANE
- LIGHTNINGHYPE
- KRAZYGASSED
- 260BELIEVE
- GETKRAZYY!
- 250QUARTER
- 240GASSED
- TOOHAPPYBRO
- GRATITUDE
- 230GANGG
- APPRECIATIVE
- BRO220K
- LIT210
- YESSIRBIG200!
- NEVERSTOP
- ITKEEPSCOMING!
- DUBMINER
- CANTSTOP
- SHUTDOWNLUCK
- FUNNYNUMBER
- 190KWOWBRUH
- GOCRAZY180
- 170KKRAZY
- FREECASHBRO
- KRAZYSUPPORT
- 160WOW
- DRACOMASTA
- KAIDOBEAST
- GOKRAZY150
- 140KAGAIN
- ITJUSTDONTSTOP
- RAININGGEMS!
- GEARFOOOOURTH
- LONGAWAITED
- LETSGOO130K
- UPDATETIMEEE
- GOLDENDAYZ
- PAWGOKRAZY
- 120KTHX
- INDAZONE
- LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT
- 110KYEE
- WINTERDAYZ
- COMEONMARCOOO
- 100KWEDIDIT
- DAMN90K
- 80KAHHHH
- THXFOR70K
- FREEBREAD!
- 60KLETSGOOOO
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN
- MAGMALETSGOO
- 50KINSANE
- 40KDAMN
- 35KWOWBRO
- 30KLOVEYOU
- FATSTACKZ
- 25KINSANE!!
- 20KCRAZY
- 15KNOWAY
- THXFOR10K
- 7KTEAM
- 5KSQUAD
- 4KGANGO
- 3KTHXBRO
- WUPDATEORNAH
- 2KLETSGOOO
- PRESENT4YOU
- 1KLIKESGANG
What are Fruit Battlegrounds codes?
Fruit Battlegrounds codes are little goodies given out by the developer, Popo, to help you on your way to victory. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we add codes as soon as we see them. Check back often!
How do I redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?
Redeeming Fruit Battlegrounds codes is super simple, just follow the steps below:
- Boot up Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox
- Press the Twitter icon
- Enter one of our codes
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy the free stuff!
That's how easy it is to grab alpha Fruit Battlegrounds codes.