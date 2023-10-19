Fruit Battlegrounds codes October 2023

Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds codes are an easy way to get free stuff in this arena duke-out where you fight your friends, get a bounty, and collect fruits too.

Fruit Battlegrounds codes: a large, muscular, horned man with glowing eyes stands in a clouded space, opposite a straw hat-wearing red gown-adorned character in Fruit Battlegrounds.
October 19, 2023: we added new a Fruit Battlegrounds code to our list

Fruit Battlegrounds codes are a must-have for any Roblox player looking to shoot up the ranks in the arena full of fierce foes and fruit to collect. Made by Popo, this game is full of anime inspirations, just like countless others, so is sure to bring in a mass of players.

So, if you want all the free stuff you can get your hands on, head below for our codes. Or, if you want free stuff for your elsewheres, check out our Project Mugetsu codesAnime Fighting Simulator X codesBlade Ball codes, and Toilet Tower Defense codes.

Here are the new Fruit Battlegrounds codes:

  • WECLOSE480 – 500 gems (new!)
  • CHEF470K – free rewards (new!)
  • 460KRAZY! – free rewards (new!)
  • SIZZLIN450 – free rewards
  • 440KEEPHITTIN – free rewards
  • 430TOOMUCH – free rewards
  • 420BLAZE – free rewards
  • CRAZYYY410! – free rewards
  • LETSGOO400 – free rewards
  • JOYBOYY – free rewards
  • HEARDADRUMS – free rewards
  • SUPEREVENT! – free rewards

Expired codes:

  • SHEEESH390!
  • 380ALMOST
  • WEBACKBABYYY
  • QUIKREBOOT
  • TOX1C
  • TOURNYCLASH
  • P4TIENC3!
  • 370MADDD
  • FULL360!
  • 350HAPPY
  • HYPETIME!
  • TECHNOBOX
  • PULLINGSTRINGZ
  • PITYUP!
  • 340NEVERENDS!
  • 330WEUP!
  • 320THXGUYS!
  • HYPEFIX!
  • 310KEEPGOING
  • KINGJUNGL3
  • 4TTRACTI0N
  • SKYH1GH!
  • 300KWOW
  • OMG100M
  • 2HAPPY290
  • TOOKRAZY280
  • 270TOOINSANE
  • LIGHTNINGHYPE
  • KRAZYGASSED
  • 260BELIEVE
  • GETKRAZYY!
  • 250QUARTER
  • 240GASSED
  • TOOHAPPYBRO
  • GRATITUDE
  • 230GANGG
  • APPRECIATIVE
  • BRO220K
  • LIT210
  • YESSIRBIG200!
  • NEVERSTOP
  • ITKEEPSCOMING!
  • DUBMINER
  • CANTSTOP
  • SHUTDOWNLUCK
  • FUNNYNUMBER
  • 190KWOWBRUH
  • GOCRAZY180
  • 170KKRAZY
  • FREECASHBRO
  • KRAZYSUPPORT
  • 160WOW
  • DRACOMASTA
  • KAIDOBEAST
  • GOKRAZY150
  • 140KAGAIN
  • ITJUSTDONTSTOP
  • RAININGGEMS!
  • GEARFOOOOURTH
  • LONGAWAITED
  • LETSGOO130K
  • UPDATETIMEEE
  • GOLDENDAYZ
  • PAWGOKRAZY
  • 120KTHX
  • INDAZONE
  • LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT
  • 110KYEE
  • WINTERDAYZ
  • COMEONMARCOOO
  • 100KWEDIDIT
  • DAMN90K
  • 80KAHHHH
  • THXFOR70K
  • FREEBREAD!
  • 60KLETSGOOOO
  • SORRY4SHUTDOWN
  • MAGMALETSGOO
  • 50KINSANE
  • 40KDAMN
  • 35KWOWBRO
  • 30KLOVEYOU
  • FATSTACKZ
  • 25KINSANE!!
  • 20KCRAZY
  • 15KNOWAY
  • THXFOR10K
  • 7KTEAM
  • 5KSQUAD
  • 4KGANGO
  • 3KTHXBRO
  • WUPDATEORNAH
  • 2KLETSGOOO
  • PRESENT4YOU
  • 1KLIKESGANG
What are Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

Fruit Battlegrounds codes are little goodies given out by the developer, Popo, to help you on your way to victory. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we add codes as soon as we see them. Check back often!

How do I redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

Redeeming Fruit Battlegrounds codes is super simple, just follow the steps below:

  • Boot up Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox
  • Press the Twitter icon
  • Enter one of our codes
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy the free stuff!

That’s how easy it is to grab alpha Fruit Battlegrounds codes. For more, check out our Coin Master free spins and Genshin Impact codes lists, or our guide to the best handheld gaming consoles on the market today.

