Apex Legends characters list – all champs and abilities

There are currently plenty Apex Legends characters to choose from, including the new Apex Legends characters Catalyst and Vantage. And good news – another will likely arrive with each coming season. You start the game with six unlocked – unless you picked up the Champion’s Edition, in which case you have 15 – and have to pay for the others using premium currency or tokens earned by levelling up. Oh, and we’ve also included all Apex Legends character names and ages, for those of you who are invested in the faces behind weapons.

If you want to see exactly how it runs, we’d recommend checking out our Apex Legends Switch review, but it has the potential to become one of the best Switch multiplayer games. If you want to check out each character’s strengths, weaknesses, and abilities then you’re in the right place.

We’ll help you choose from these Apex Legends characters, whether it’s holographic trickster Mirage, technological tracker Bloodhound, or high society thief Loba.

How many Apex Legends characters are there?

Currently, there are 18 Apex Legends characters in total – but new characters are released periodically, so there’s bound to be some new heroes storming into battle in the future. Be sure to check back, as we will add new characters as they release.

Apex Legends characters list

Here’s the full rundown of Apex Legends characters, in chronological order of when they arrived.

Apex Legends Ballistic

Real name: August Montgomery Brinkman

Age: 63

He might not be in his prime, but Ballistic still packs something of a punch in battle. After competing in the old-school Thunderdome Games, Ballistic is back fighting for his family, handing out some serious beatings for a geriatric.

Apex Legends Catalyst

Real name: Tressa Crystal Smith

Age: 29

This tech-savy Legend hails from the planet Boreas, where the residents learn early to manage resources efficiently. This strategic mindset has made Catalyst a menace in battle, doing everything she can to push her team forward while providing defensive cover. Also, Catalyst is the first trans character in Apex Legends, an inclusive move appreciated by the wider community.

Apex Legends Vantage

Real name: Jackson Williams

Age: 18

Raised in the cold wastes of Pagos, Vantage is the youngest legend participating in the Apex games. Her will to fight is inspired by her years of fending for herself after the wrongful imprisonment of her mother, and she wants to win so she can free others who have been taken away unlawfully.

Apex Legends Newcastle

Real name: Jackson Williams

Age: 40

Family man Jackson Williams, known as Newcastle, is the latest participant in the Apex Games. As an ex-soldier for the IMC, Newcastle is trained in the art of defence, and has been keeping his skills fresh by protecting his family and townsfolk in Harris Valley. Now, he needs prize money to support his family, at the cost of revealing himself to Bangalore, his younger sister.

Tactical ability: Mobile Shield – throw a drone that acts as a moveable energy shield for the character

Passive ability: Retrieve the Wounded – Drag allies to safety while protecting them with a revive shield

Ultimate ability: Jump across the map to a teammate and land to create a fortified area around you both

Apex Legends Ash

Ash is known as the Incisive Instigator, and is a unique blend of human and simulacrum. She’s a speedy assassin with a unique kit that allows her to hunt down enemies silently, avenging her fallen teammates.

Real name: Dr. Ashleigh Reid

Age: 121 years

Tactical ability: Arc Snare – throw a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy that gets too close

Passive ability: Marked for Death – Ashe's map shows the location of recent deathboxes. Press on a deathbox to mark surviving attackers (once per box)

Ultimate ability: Phase Breach – tear open a one-way portal to a targeted location

APEX LEGENDS MAD MAGGIE

Rebel warlord Mad Maggie is the latest addition to Apex Legends, bringing with her rage and violence. As part of the infamous Cracked Talon mercenary group, she’s been in battle all over Salvo, and is more than equipped for a turn in the Legends arena.

Real name: Margaret Kōhere

Age: 55

Tactical Ability: Riot Drill – release a drill that latches onto enemies, dealing burn damage

Passive Ability: Warlord's Ire – Highlights damaged enemies, and boosts movement speed with shotgun

Ultimate Ability: Wrecking Ball – Launch a ball that detonates in range of enemies

Apex Legends Bloodhound

Bloodhound is known as the technological tracker, and uses their abilities to hunt down enemies across the map. If you’re looking for a Norse-inspired reconnaissance master, then Bloodhound is the character for you.

Real name: Unknown

Age: Unknown

Tactical Ability: Eye of the Allfather – briefly reveal hidden enemies, traps, and clues throughout structures in front of you

Passive Ability: Tracker – see tracks left behind by your foes

Ultimate Ability: Beast of the Hunt – enhances your senses, allowing you to move faster and highlighting your prey

Apex Legends Gibraltar

Gibby is a bulky boy and fulfils your classic tank role in a team. He has strong defensive abilities, and the combination of his Gun Shield and Fortified boost (which slightly decreases damage taken due to his large hitbox) makes him hard to take down.

Real name: Makoa Gibraltar

Age: 30

Tactical Ability: Dome of Protection – throw down a dome shield that blocks attacks

Passive Ability: Gun Shield – aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire

Ultimate Ability: Defensive Bombardment – call in a concentrated mortar strike on a marked position

Apex Legends Lifeline

A healer in every definition of the word, Lifeline enables your team to stay healthy and fully kitted out.

Real name: Ajay Che

Age: 24

Tactical Ability: D.O.C. Heal Drone – call your Drone of Compassion to automatically heal nearby teammates over time

Passive Ability: Combat Medic – deploy D.O.C. to revive teammates, leaving you free to move and defend

Ultimate Ability: Care Package – call in a drop pod full of high-quality defensive gear

Apex Legends Pathfinder

Everyone’s favourite jolly robot, Pathfinder is all about positioning and repositioning. Armed with grappling hooks and zipline guns, your whole team can take the higher ground and be on the front foot in any firefight.

Real name: MRVN

Age: He really wants to know, too

Tactical Ability : Grappling Hook – grapple to get to out-of-reach places quickly

Passive Ability: Insider Knowledge – scan a survey beacon to reveal the ring's next location

Ultimate Ability: Zipline Gun – Create a zipline for everyone to use

Apex Legends Wraith

Wraith has been a fan-favourite character since Apex Legends first launched, mostly due to her teleportation abilities and tiny hitbox. Her hitbox has been enlarged since, but she teleporting across the map is still incredibly useful.

Real name: Renee Blasey

Age: 32

Tactical Ability: Into the Void – reposition quickly through the safety of void space, avoiding all damage

Passive Ability: Voices from the Void – a voice warns you when danger approaches

Ultimate Ability: Dimensional Rift – link two locations with portals for 60 seconds, allowing your entire team to use them

Apex Legends Bangalore

An experienced IMC soldier, Bangalore’s abilities lend themselves to taking as many fights as possible – and winning them.

Real name: Anita Williams

Age: 38

Tactical Ability: Smoke Launcher – fire a high-velocity smoke canister that explodes into a smoke wall on impact

Passive Ability: Double Time – taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time

Ultimate Ability: Rolling Thunder – call in an artillery strike that slowly creeps across the landscape

Apex Legends Caustic

The first of Apex Legends’ unlockable characters, Caustic uses noxious gas to inflict passive damage on your foes. He’s a great option for bunkering down and securing a prime position.

Real name: Alexander Nox

Age: 48

Tactical Ability: Nox Gas Trap – drop canisters that release deadly Nox gas when shot or triggered by enemies

Passive Ability: Nox Vision – allows you to see enemies through your gas

Ultimate Ability: Nox Gas Grenade – blankets a large area in Nox gas

Apex Legends Mirage

Mirage is the joker of the pack. He loves nothing more than admiring himself and sending out holographic decoys to bamboozle enemy teams.

Real name: Elliott Witt

Age: 30

Tactical Ability: Psyche Out – send out a holographic decoy to confuse the enemy

Passive Ability: Now You See Me… – automatically cloak when using Respawn Beacons and reviving teammates

Ultimate Ability: Life of the Party – deploy a team of Decoys to distract enemies

Apex Legends Octane

If you’ve got a need for speed or just want to be the first to hoover up loot, Octane could be your best choice. His mechanical legs will ensure you’re always ahead of the pack.

Real name: Octavio Silva

Age: 24

Tactical Ability: Stim – move 30% faster for six seconds. Costs health to use

Passive Ability: Swift Mend – automatically restores health over time

Ultimate Ability: Launch Pad – deploy a jump pad that catapults teammates through the air

Apex Legends Wattson

Another good option for securing a position, Wattson is a genius inventor who uses electricity to her advantage. The continental creator is only 22 years old, but won’t let that stop her from clutching wins in the Apex Games.

Real name: Natalie Paquette

Age: 22

Tactical Ability: Perimeter Security – connect nodes to create electrified fences that damage and slow enemies

Passive Ability: Spark of Genius – Ultimate Accelerants fully charge your Ultimate Ability

Ultimate Ability: Interception Pylon – place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields

Apex Legends Crypto

Crypto is a hacker who uses his trusty surveillance drone to gain intel on enemy positions and ring locations. Knowledge is power, and Crypto is knowledge.

Real name: Tae Joon Park

Age: 31

Tactical Ability: Surveillance Drone – deploy an aerial drone that allows you to view the surrounding area from above

Passive Ability: Neurolink – enemies detected by the Surveillance Drone within 30 meters of your position are marked for you and your teammates to see

Ultimate Ability: Drone EMP – your Surveillance Drone sets off an EMP blast that deals shield damage, slows enemies, and disables traps

Apex Legends Revenant

Like Pathfinder’s evil twin, Revenant is a robot hell bent on killing and destruction. A former assassin (and former human), Revenant has been cursed with a painful, eternal life.

Real name: Unknown

Age: Unknown

Tactical Ability: Silence – throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities

Passive Ability: Stalker – you crouch-walk faster and can climb higher than other legends

Ultimate Ability: Death Totem – drop a totem that protects those who use it from death for a set amount of time. Instead of being killed or downed, users will return to the totem

Apex Legends Loba

Loba is a thief with a taste for the finer things in life. In the Apex Games, that means she can grab all the best loot before anyone else and ensure your team is kitted out with quality gear before your opponents.

Real name: Loba Andrade

Age: 34

Tactical Ability: Burglar’s Best Friend – teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your Jump Drive bracelet

Passive Ability: Eye for Quality – nearby epic and legendary loot can be seen through walls

Ultimate Ability: Black Market Boutique – place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy legend can take up to two items

Apex Legends Rampart

If you like your weapons bigger and better, then Rampart is the gal for you. She mods LMGs to carry more rounds and can deploy a freaking Minigun to beam unsuspecting opponents.

Real name: Ramya Parekh

Age: 21

Tactical Ability: Amped Cover – build a crouch-cover wall, which deploys a full-cover amped wall that blocks incoming shots and amps outgoing shots

Passive Ability: Modded Loader – increased magazine capacity and faster reloads when using LMGs and the Minigun

Ultimate Ability: Emplaced Minigun 'Sheila' – place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. High ammo capacity, long reload time

Apex Legends Horizon

Horizon is who we all wanted to be when we grew up, an astronaut. After getting stuck in a black hole for 87 years, however, Horizon has mastered the art of manipulating gravity – a convenient advantage in Apex Legends matches.

Real name: Dr. Mary Somers

Age: 37 (give or take an extra 88 years)

Tactical Ability: Gravity Lift – reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit

Passive Ability: Spacewalk – increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon's custom spacesuit

Ultimate Ability: Black Hole – deploy N.E.W.T. to create a micro black hole that pulls players towards it, and hits them with a graviton blast at the end

Apex Legends Fuse

A great addition to Apex Legends, extravagant Aussie Fuse has a pronounced proclivity for pyrotechnics. Put simply: he loves grenades and all things that go BOOM.

Real name: Walter Fitzroy

Age: 54

Tactical Ability: Knuckle Cluster – launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact

Passive Ability: Grenadier – stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately

Ultimate Ability: The Motherlode – launch a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flame

Apex Legends Valkyrie

Known as the Winged Avenger, Valkyrie is bold, brash, fiery, and fierce. With mini rockets, a jetpack, and plenty of mobility, if you want to zip around the map like an angel of destruction, this champ is for you.

Real name: Kairi Imahara

Age: 30

Tactical Ability: Missile Swarm – fire a swarm of mini-rockets that damage and disorient the enemy

Passive Ability: VTOL Jets – use your jetpack to fly. Fuel is limited, but refills over time

Ultimate Ability: Skyward Dive – Launch into the air and sky dive. Allies can hook into take-off systems to join you

APEX LEGENDS SEER

Seer is about as cool as it gets – basically a cyborg cowboy with super-human powers. An icon of the shunned, the unaccepted, and the unabashedly original, his drone-fuelled abilities focus on maximising vision in the battlefield, allowing you to spot your enemies, even through walls.

Real name: Obi Edolasim

Age: 26

Tactical Ability: Focus of Attention – summon micro-drones to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls, interrupting and revealing enemies

Passive Ability: Heart Seeker – hear and visualize the heartbeats of nearby enemies when aiming down sights

Ultimate Ability: Exhibit – create a sphere of micro-drones that reveal the location of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within

That’s every Apex Legends character (so far) – all that’s left to do is choose! We recommend trying out a few before settling on someone to main, because every character brings something unique to the fight. You can check out our Apex Legends tier list to see who’s best, but ultimately you should pick a character that you enjoy playing and can have fun with.