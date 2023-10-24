Apex Legends tier list – the best picks for Switch and mobile

So, you’re trying out Apex Legends, or Apex Legends Mobile? You’ll need to know which legends and weapons are the top of the top if you want to keep up with the game’s ever-changing meta. That’s where we come in. We’ve put together this Apex Legends tier list for the current season, so you know exactly who are the best legends, and what are the top guns to pick. But remember, we maintain that you’re best off using what you’re comfortable with and what you enjoy – if your favorite weapon is the P2020 and your favorite character is Mirage, who are we to stop you (though, you might not win many matches).

Whether you want to have fun in public matches or climb the Apex Legends ranks, here are our picks in the form of an Apex Legends tier list.

Apex Legends tier list

Tier Apex Legends character S Ash, Bloodhound, Octane, Newcastle A Wraith, Lifeline, Seer, Valkyrie, Vantage, Maggie B Pathfinder, Horizon, Wattson, Rampart, Loba, Gibraltar C Caustic, Revenant, Bangalore, Crypto, Fuse D Mirage

Apex Legends Mobile tier list

With the stars of Apex Legends now on mobile, we’ve put together a tier list for the eleven characters currently available. While we can be sure of most of them, we’re still a little in the dark when it comes to Fade, as we’ve had little playtime with the mobile-exclusive character. Of course, as more characters make the leap from console to Apex Legends Mobile, we’ll be sure to update this list.

Tier Apex Legends character S Bloodhound, Crypto, Bangalore A Fade, Loba, Caustic, Rhapsody B Wraith, Revenant, Ash, Wattson, Gibraltar C Octane, Pathfinder, Lifeline D Mirage

Apex Legends gun tier lists

Apex Legends best assault rifles

Tier Apex Legends weapon S R-301 Carbine A G7 Scout B VK-47 Flatline, 30-30 Repeater, Hemlok C – D –

Apex Legends best LMGs

Tier Apex Legends weapon S M600 Spitfire, Rampage A L-Star B Devotion C – D –

Apex Legends best pistols

Tier Apex Legends weapon S – A Wingman B – C RE-45 Auto D P2020

Apex Legends best shotguns

Tier Apex Legends weapon S – A Peacekeeper B EVA-8 Auto C Mastiff D Mozambique

Apex Legends best SMGs

Tier Apex Legends weapon S Alternator A Prowler, R-99, Volt B Alternator SMG C – D –

Apex Legends best snipers

Tier Apex Legends weapon S Kraber A – B Charge Rifle, Longbow C Sentinel D –

