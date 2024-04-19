TNGineers and Whitethorn Games have one last surprise for us wanna-bee keepers – both the 3.0 and 4.0 updates are heading to Nintendo Switch in May as a final free update for Apico.

The developer will release both updates 3.0 – What Lies Beeneath and 4.0 – A Hive of Industry for free on Nintendo Switch and PC on May 20, 2024. If you’ve not started your new beekeeping career yet, this is the perfect time, as Apico is one of our favorite indie games and we highly recommend it.

What Lies Beeneath is a nautical update bringing in underwater bees – don’t think too much about the realistic side of this – and ocean exploration. There’s also fishing because no good game is complete without a fishing minigame.

Update 4.0, A Hive of Industry, revolutionizes your workspace with automation systems, a myriad of machines, and pets. New machines like ploppers, shippers, workbenches, and more can help you to streamline your production zone, and get those honey-flavored products shipped off.

The most important thing is the pets. You can get a total of sixteen different animals including frogs, crabs, and a teeny, tiny dinosaur to follow you around on your way through your apiary. Let’s hope they don’t see the bees as snack foods. As if that’s not enough, seasonal – or, bee-sonal – events are coming to the game like Hivemas and Hallowbeen, which bring seasonal decor and interactions with NPCs.

The new updates come along with a fresh soundtrack by artist Mothense, heading to Bandcamp on May 7, and other streaming platforms soon after.

