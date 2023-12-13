Blackjack, Tamagotchi, and corn come to Apple Arcade in January 2024

The new year is starting strong for mobile gamers with three amazing titles coming in the Apple Arcade January 2024 update. You can look forward to a Tamagotchi life sim, a popcorn-based mine sweeper game, and the classic casino game of Blackjack.

Kawaii life-sims are clearly a popular choice for Apple Arcade users – Sanrio and Sunblink’s Hello Kitty game took the title of Apple Arcade Game of the Year at the App Store Awards 2023, and we gave it a 9/10 in our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review. So, it’s fair to say that we’re excited about Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, a life-sim adventure game where you step into the shoes of Mametchi, working to restore harmony to Tamagotchi planet. Bandai Namco has promised regular content updates, so we can’t wait to jump in.

Next up we have Cornsweeper, a mine sweeper-style meditative game from solo developer wbuttr. Their mission is to “spread warmth through hand-crafted, illustrative design and a spirit of giving,” which is perfect for the cold winter months. The game features popcorn farming, lo-fi reggae beats, and plenty of influences from wbuttr’s Jamaican cultural heritage, including localization for Jamaican Patois.

Finally, there’s Blackjack from MobilityWare+, the ultimate way to enjoy the classic card game without ads or interruptions. The game expands beyond the standard Hit or Stand options for more authentic gameplay, and sees you travel across the world to climb the leaderboard. You can also unlock unique titles and tables to show off your skills to your friends.

When are the Apple Arcade January 2024 games releasing?

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack are available exclusively through Apple Arcade from January 4, 2024. You can pre-download them from the App Store now so you don’t forget in the post-holiday slog.

That’s it for the Apple Arcade January 2024 releases. If you’re left wondering, “what is Apple Arcade?,” then check out our handy guide. We’ve also got lists of the best Apple Arcade games and the best mobile games of 2023 for you to peruse.