Apple’s 2024 lineup tipped to focus on wearables, not iPhone 16

While it’s only been a couple of months since the launch of the iPhone 15 models, people are already looking to the future, with news that the Apple 2024 lineup is likely to focus more on revamping its accessories rather than overhauling its handsets.

As reported by Mark Gurman in his Bloomberg newsletter Power On, Apple’s year is starting with the launch of Vision Pro, its mixed reality headset announced in June. After this. Gurman expects a new Apple Watch design and up to four new models of AirPods through to 2025, as well as an iPad Pro revamp, a bigger Air, and faster chips for the base and mini models.

Of course, this doesn’t mean Apple is ignoring the iPhone. Naturally, it gets a revamp, with Gurman saying there’ll be similar designs with larger screen sizes on the Pro models, as well as the Action Button trickling down to the base models. Add this to the inevitable new colors and a possible dedicated video-recording button, and there’ll likely be enough changes for some folks to upgrade.

Perhaps the most exciting suggestion for next year comes from Apple Watch. Prior rumors of an Apple Watch X to celebrate the tenth generation gave us a possible design overhaul, and here, Gurman focuses on two significant new health features: blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection – the former of which could be a revolution in health tracking, given that hypertension is the world’s biggest killer, yet often goes undetected.

Meanwhile, the base model AirPods are splitting into two models: one with noise canceling and one without. Gurman says they’ll both have new designs, cases, and USB-C charging, helping continue Apple’s shift away from Lightning. He also expects hearing aid functionality and USB-C AirPods Max by the end of 2024 and a revamped AirPods Pro model for 2025.

As always, while Gurman is a trustworthy source, no one can be certain of what the future holds – things always change, so keep that in mind. If you’d rather have something you can get your hands on right away, check out our guides to the best earbuds for iPhone, the best iPhone 14 cases, and the best iPhone chargers to kit out your handset.