What is the best Apple Watch in 2023? With several models to choose from, it depends on whether you want your watch to monitor your health, take you on extreme adventures, or just look good on your wrist.

When Apple’s smartwatch first arrived in 2015, many thought that Apple would fail and would go back to what it does best – making computers and smartphones. That didn’t happen, of course, and Apple now controls around 50% of the global smartwatch market, becoming the timepiece of choice for those who have bought into the Apple ecosystem of iPhones and Mac computers.

An Apple Watch is arguably one of the best iPhone 15 accessories, and a perfect companion to the best gaming iPhone.

The best Apple Watches are:

1. Apple Watch Series 9

The best Apple Watch for early adopters.

Apple Watch Series 9 specs:

Display size 41mm or 45mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display Brightness 2,000 nits Battery life Up to 36 hours Storage 64GB Dimensions (W x D x H) 41mm: 35 x 10.7 x 41mm

45mm: 38 x 10.7 x 45mm Weight 41mm Aluminum: 31.9g

41mm Stainless Steel: 42.3g

45mm Aluminum: 38.7g

45mm Stainless Steel: 51.5g

Pros

Super-bright screen

Fast, powerful processor

Double-tap has potential

Cons

Design is unchanged

Expensive

The pinnacle of Apple Watch design is Apple’s newest model, the Series 9. It is, predictably, achingly slick and polished. Any creases were ironed out generations ago, and it now falls to Apple to introduce tweaks and creeping upgrades to keep the public’s interest year-on-year.

This year, however, things are a little different. The latest S9 chip is a leap forward in Apple Watch terms. Using the same architecture as the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro, the S9 silicon comfortably outperforms the Series 8’s S8 chip.

So, in processing terms at least, the Series 9 is moving in the right direction. What else? Well, there’s double tap gesture control, enabling users to control the Watch without even touching it by tapping their fingers together. For now, it’s a very impressive party trick without a killer application. As the Series 9 makes its way into more hands and the tech becomes more mature (early watches didn’t even ship with double tap), you’ll see more and more use cases for it. But is it a case of a solution to a non-existent problem? That remains to be seen.

The new display is one feature that’s no white elephant. With 2,000 nits of peak brightness, it’s twice as bright as the Series 8 and, more impressively, the one-nit minimum brightness means it won’t disturb a sleeping partner or ruin a cinema experience by lighting up everything like the 4th of July every time you tap the touchscreen.

For the first time in recent memory, the latest Apple Watch is a must-have upgrade. It’s as slick as always but now boasts the performance to match the latest iPhones.

2. Apple Watch Hermès

The best Apple Watch for fashionistas.

Apple Watch Hermès specs:

Display size 41mm or 45mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display Brightness 2,000 nits Battery life Up to 36 hours Storage 64GB Dimensions (W x D x H) 41mm: 1.38 x 0.42 x 1.6in (35 x 10.7 x 41mm)

45mm: 1.49 x 0.42 x 1.77in (38 x 10.7 x 45mm) Weight 41mm: 1.49oz (42.3g)

45mm: 1.82oz (51.5g)

Pros

The last word in smartwatch style

Exclusive Hermès watch faces

Hermès fashion band and extra Sports Band included

Cons

Very expensive

No additional features

If you’re looking for the best Apple Watch for style-conscious users, the Apple Watch Hermès takes center stage. The Hermès and Apple collaboration began back in 2015, mere months after the original Apple Watch was released, and has been a staple of the range ever since. The latest Apple Watch Hermès shares an identical feature list with the Series 9 because it is a Series 9. Which begs the question: What do you get for the additional $800 premium? Well, you get an exclusive Hermès strap, a sport band, and a specially-designed Hermès watch face.

For 2023, the Apple Watch Hermès features webbing, knit, and rubber straps, reflecting the brand’s rich textile history and craftsmanship. The options include two woven bands – Toile H and Twill Jump – and the Bridon – the first-ever knitted Apple Watch strap. Additionally, the Clou de Selle – a strap made from prized Barénia calfskin – pays homage to the brand’s leatherworking prowess, and, finally, there’s the Kilim, a matte, waterproof rubber strap. The final touch is the new Hermès Radial watch face, inspired by Cape Cod’s nautical history, with numerals that light up to evoke the stars guiding ships home after nightfall.

If you hanker after the ultimate combination of smartwatch functionality and style and have the budget to match, the Apple Watch Hermès is the closest thing to a proper designer smartwatch. You could argue the case for Tag Heuer’s Connected Calibre E4, but this Hermès model offers better functionality and a larger helping of fashion house style.

3. Apple Watch Ultra 2

The best Apple Watch for outdoor types.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 specs:

Display size 49mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display Brightness 3,000 nits Battery life Up to 72 hours Storage capacity 64GB Dimensions (W x D x H) 1.73 x 0.57 x 1.93in (44 x 14.4 x 49mm) Weight 61.4g

Pros

Huge battery life

Super-rugged

Emergency Siren is a neat touch

Cons

Too chunky for small wrists

Expensive

Sometimes, you have to go outside. It’s unavoidable. There are, however, those who walk among us who actively seek the outdoor life. Strange as it may seem, some people like to spend time in the ‘great’ outdoors, doing things like kayaking, running, hiking, or wild swimming. And it’s for those people that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been created.

The second most expensive (the Hermès model trumps it by $400), most rugged, and most powerful watch in Apple’s range has a 49mm, MIL-STD 810H-tested titanium case, which means it’s as tough as they come and more than up for anything you care to throw at it.

Its size can make it look a little daft if you have slender wrists, and it’s expensive, but those are the only two major criticisms you can lay at the Ultra 2’s door.

In addition to its rugged exterior, it has a few internal tricks up its sleeve. It features a depth and water temperature gauge for a start, and it’s EN13319-certified, so it can be used as a dive computer for recreational dives up to 40m in conjunction with the Oceanic+ app. It also boasts the battery power to match its outdoorsy potential, with up to 55 hours on a single charge.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a seriously impressive piece of wrist-borne tech that’s as comfortable sitting on a sofa as it is halfway up a mountain or 40m under the sea. It’s arguably the most useful Apple Watch we’ve yet seen, and the idea of this tech filtering down into the standard models is a really exciting proposition. Of late, Apple has been keen to double down on the Apple Watch’s safety features, and the Ultra 2 shifts those features into overdrive.

4. Apple Watch SE

The best Apple Watch for the whole family.

Apple Watch SE specs:

Display size 40 or 44mm Retina LTPO OLED display Brightness 1,000 nits Battery life Up to 18 hours Storage capacity 32GB Dimensions (W x D x H) 40mm: 1.34 x 0.42 x 1.57in (34 x 10.7 x 40mm)

44mm: 1.49 x 0.42 x 1.73in (38 x 10.7 x 44mm) Weight 40mm: 0.93oz (26.4g)

44mm: 1.16oz (32.9g)

Pros

Affordable

Uses last year’s S8 chip

Fall and crash detection

Cons

Not as rugged as other models

Missing some health features

Older Apple Watches have better specs

So, the Apple Watch SE isn’t for you if you’re obsessed with owning the latest tech, want cutting-edge features, and don’t care how much it all costs. It is for you if you’re new to the world of smartwatches and want the best Apple smartwatch a limited budget can buy, or if you want to give an Apple Watch to someone in your family that doesn’t already have an iPhone. Family Setup means you can configure it for a family member without them having an Apple smartphone themselves.

As Apple’s entry-level model into the smartwatch ecosystem, the Apple Watch SE – like its iPhone SE counterpart – is a year or so off the pace in terms of tech. In this case, the Apple Watch SE has remained the same since 2022 and doesn’t have the feature set of even the older Series 7 watches; things like blood O2 and ECG functionality are missing.

However, the SE represents serious bang for your buck at a much keener price than even a refurbished Series 7 and around $150 less than the base model Series 9. And it’s easy to dwell on the features the SE lacks, like the U1 ultra-wideband chip that allows pinpoint location of other Apple devices, or the bigger, brighter screen found in the Series 9, or the latest S9 chip – it does have the S8 version from the Series 8 Apple Watch, however, so it’s only one generation behind.

Ultimately, the Watch SE isn’t for the spec-obsessed, die-hard Apple aficionados. It’s for people who want the convenience and feature-rich experience of a smartwatch that works seamlessly with their smartphone.

5. Apple Watch Series 7

The best Apple watch for bargain hunters.

Apple Watch Series 7 specs:

Display size 41mm or 45mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display Brightness 1,000 nits Battery life Up to 18 hours Storage 32GB Dimensions (W x D x H) 41mm: 1.38 x 0.42 x 1.6in (35 x 10.7 x 41mm)

45mm: 1.5 x 0.42 x 1.77in (38 x 10.7 x 45mm) Weight 41mm Aluminum: 1.13oz (32g)

41mm Stainless Steel: 1.49oz (42.3g)

41mm Titanium: 1.3oz (37g)

45mm Aluminum: 1.37oz (38.8g)

45mm Stainless Steel: 1.82oz (51.5g)

45mm Titanium: 1.6oz (45.1g)

Pros

Unique blue and green colors

Refurbished models are the same price as the SE

Water- and dust-resistant with a tough touchscreen

Cons

Battery life can’t rival Series 9

Series 9 display is brighter

Missing some of the latest health functions

For around the same money you’d spend on the Apple Watch SE, you can get hold of a refurbished Apple Watch Series 7. Yes, it has the older S7 chip – although there’s precious little difference between the S7 and S8 chip anyway – but it also adds the ECG and blood O2 functionality that’s missing from the SE. If you want to use your Apple Watch to monitor your health, those features are pretty useful.

From an aesthetic perspective, you might be interested in the Apple Watch Series 7 for two reasons: the blue and green color options. Unique to the Series 7, if you’re looking for a standout color scheme, you might want to consider the Series 7.

Then there’s the 50% thicker crystal face and the IP6X dust-resistant rating, features that still aren’t standard on the Apple Watch SE.

If you’re a bargain hunter looking for a deal on a great Apple Watch, the Series 7 is the way to go. While 2022’s Series 8 offered minor updates, it lacked the big sensor upgrade we hoped for. As a result, the Series 7 has remained popular. Refurbished models represent spectacular value for money, and while it’s no rival to the Ultra 2, the Series 7 is water-resistant to 50m, so it can be used for swimming in the pool or the sea.

If you don’t have to have the absolute latest tech, you can save around 50% and still have an attractive and feature-packed Apple smartwatch on your wrist.