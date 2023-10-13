Most of us rely on smartphones, and Apple’s line of iPhones is one of the most popular in the world. Of course, cell phones can take a lot of juice to run, and the battery life on devices can vary, but with our guide to the best iPhone chargers, you don’t have to worry about going for hours on end without your phone. Instead, you can continue to look at those work emails, watch YouTube, listen to music, or just doomscroll through TikTok.

Check out the best iPhone power banks if you want to charge your batteries on the go. The options on this list are tailored toward the best gaming iPhone, but if you’re not sure which smartphone system is the best for you, we break it all down in our iPhone vs Android and iPhone vs Samsung.

The best iPhone chargers 2023:

1. Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter

The best official iPhone charger.

Pros

It’s an official Apple product

Most powerful Apple iPhone charger to date

Cons

The Apple price tag

The Apple 30W power adapter is the company’s most powerful single-slot phone charger out there at the moment. Thanks to its 30 watts, the charger can fill your iPhone battery in no time at all, so you don’t have to worry about being without your phone for hours on end. Admittedly, there are power adapters out there with higher watts, but 30W is more than enough for iPhones, with the handsets’ max charging speeds varying from around 20W to 30W, depending on the model.

However, as the port is USB-C, this charger really is only good for certain cables, so if you happen to have extra pieces of tech that use a USB-A cable, you’re out of luck here. Furthermore, while the product does a fine job and is sure to please Apple customers, you have to remember that this is Apple, and that means that the price tag is slightly higher when compared to third-party power adapters on the market.

2. Apple MagSafe battery pack

The best portable iPhone charger.

Pros

Compact

Simplistic design

Cons

An expensive Apple product

The Apple MagSafe battery pack is perfect for those that want to charge their cell phone while on the go but don’t want a portable power bank taking up valuable pocket space. You see, this device snaps directly onto the back of your iPhone through magnets, removing the need for cables and an adapter. Sure, it only wirelessly charges at 7.5W, but its portability makes up for that.

Unsurprisingly, as with most Apple products, it’s the price tag that lets the Apple MagSafe battery pack down. It costs considerably more than most portable chargers and a lot more than power adapters. However, while we admit the cost may be an off-put for some, we can’t deny the quality you get with an Apple product.

Plus, it’s so compact that you won’t even notice it’s there. It looks pretty slick, too, with a streamlined design that comes in white with the Apple logo on the back – a very smart-looking bit of kit.

3. Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim

The best iphone charger for price.

Pros:

Good price

slim design

Cons:

Not as powerful as some other charges

Only has one charge port

If you’re after a cheap and reliable charger for your iPhone, the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim is a fine choice. With 30W available, you can be sure that your phone will have a full charge in no time. Better still, this is a versatile charger that is capable of putting some juice in your tablets and Macbooks, too. In just two hours, a 12-inch Macbook can have a full charge.

Better still, this is a charger that you can easily take places with you thanks to its slim design. Too often is it a pain to bring a charger out with you due to being clunks, but the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim takes little room in your bag, so it doesn’t matter if you don’t even find a port to put it in when out and about. Its slim design also means it doesn’t get in the way when at home.

The fact that this charger comes in at such a reasonable price is just a bonus, though we do have to acknowledge that other chargers on this list offer more ports and power to charge multiple devices at once. With the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim, you can only charge one device at a time.

4. Belkin Boost Charger Pro 3-in-1

The best multi-device charger.

Pros

Can charge iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches

Slick design

Cons

Expensive

If you’re a proud lover of Apple, and that fondness propels beyond iPhones, you might want to consider a charger along the lines of the Belkin Boost Charger Pro 3-in-1. This sleek-looking charging pad can charge iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Not only that, but you can fill the battery of all three devices simultaneously, making it perfect for those that get a lot of use out of various Apple products.

The design of the charging pad is nice, with the layout allowing you to place all three devices next to each other in a long line on the white-finished pad (or black if you prefer). This makes it the perfect charger for those of you that sit at a desk throughout the day. Just plug it in and set it up along the side, back, or wherever you want on your desk, and you’re good to go.

As for the wattage, you can get up to 15W from this charging pad going straight into your phone, so while it’s not quite as powerful as other chargers on this list, its mixed device charging capabilities make this a must-own for Apple lovers. However, prepare yourselves, for this comes with a big price tag.

5. Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W)

The best multi-port fast charger.

Pros

Three charge ports

Ultra-fast charging

Cons

A bit bulky

The Anker 736 Charger is by far the best power adapter on this list for fast charging and is arguably the best in the market for it, as, while it does boast a somewhat lofty price tag, it’s very reasonable for what you get, and it is cheaper than competitors. So, what do you get, exactly? Well, there are two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, which means you can charge any device through this adapter.

Better yet, you can charge three at the same time through the ports, and given there’s 100W residing in this piece of kit, you can be sure that your iPhone will get a fast charge. You might be thinking, ‘But iPhones tend to cap out with 20W for charging,’ and while that is what the majority of iPhones are capable of, what about your MacBook? That’s right, 100W is more than enough to charge your Apple laptops.

The only thing that possibly draws this charger back is how bulky it is. So, should you simply want a portable adapter for one iPhone, this might not be worth it, especially when traveling. However, when you consider the size of most laptop chargers, if you take this with you to charge your phone and MacBook, it’s a good investment.

How we chose the best iPhone chargers

There are a few things to consider when picking the best iPhone chargers. Firstly, we have to look at the watts. The more watts a charger has, the more powerful it is, meaning not only can you get a fast charge but charge devices such as laptops, too. Furthermore, in our search, we found a 12W charger and a 20W charger, both Apple devices, for the same price, so we also make sure you get the most for your money.

Another thing we consider is multiple ports. Sometimes, it’s easier to have a powerful charger with three or four ports for the family to use (or just for you and your string of devices), and that’s why we also look at the number of ports a charger has and whether or not or not you can go beyond and charge different devices at the same time.

If you want to know how we test chargers, phones, and other tech, give our article a read. In it, we break down our process so you know exactly what we do to bring you the best devices.

Now that you know what the best iPhones are, you might want to read our guide to the best stylus for iPad and iPhones. Or, if you want to move away from Apple and jump to Android, our buying guides for the best Samsung phones, best OnePlus phones, and best Google Pixel phones are a great read.