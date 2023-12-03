Apple’s RED collaboration shines a light on the AIDS crisis

To commemorate World AIDS Day 2023, Apple is partnering with (RED) to both raise awareness of HIV/AIDS and raise money for The Global Fund via its products and three of its most popular App Store games. The company has partnered with (RED) since 2006 to support this cause.

Over the last 17 years, Apple has contributed over a quarter of a billion dollars to The Global Fund’s HIV/AIDS response in sub-Saharan Africa via sales of its bright and iconic (PRODUCT)RED phones, cases, and headphones. This year’s lineup also includes the new RED Apple Watch, which you can tell from our Apple Watch Series 9 review that we’re big fans of.

It’s even easier to support World AIDS Day with Apple this year as from now until December 4, money from select in-app purchases from one of the best free mobile games Monopoly Go, as well as Gardenscapes and EA Sports FC Mobile, goes directly to The Global Fund. Monopoly Go recently picked up the Google Play Best of 2023 award for Best Pick Up & Play game, so there’s no better time to give it a go than now.

Additionally, from now through December 8, Apple will donate $1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on the official website, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store location. So, if the RED aesthetic isn’t for you but you still want to contribute, you still can! If you want to learn more about the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Apple has curated a range of books, TV shows, and films on the Apple Books, Podcasts, and TV services.

That's everything you need to know about 2023's Apple RED collaboration.