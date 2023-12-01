Honkai Star Rail and Monopoly Go win Google Play Best of 2023 awards

The results for the Google Play Best of 2023 awards are in, with honors going to games such as Honkai Star Rail, Monopoly Go, Pokémon Sleep, and more. There might not have been a glitzy award ceremony, but we’re sure all the winning developers are happy enough getting some recognition from the search engine giant as the year draws to a close.

The most coveted prize, the Best Game award, went to Honkai Star Rail, one of the best gacha games on the Google Play Store. The Hoyoverse title, which we gave a 9/10 in our Honkai Star Rail review, also picked up the Best for Tablets and Best Story gongs, making it the biggest winner from this year’s reveal. Monopoly Go also earned two prizes for developer Scopely, including the User’s Choice Game award, as voted for by the public, and the Best Pick Up & Play award.

Vampire Survivors won the Best Indie prize, with regular updates throughout 2023 helping to elevate the engaging idle game above titles like Super Meat Boy Forever and Song of Bloom. We can’t help but agree how worthy Poncle’s game is, with our Vampire Survivors mobile review scoring a 9/10. In the Best Games for Good category, Pokémon Sleep proved a worthy winner, having spent the last few months rewarding players for a good night’s rest with Pokémon pals aplenty.

It wasn’t just games up for gongs with the Google Play Best of 2023 awards but apps, too. The Users’ Choice App prize went to Chat GPT, while the Best for Fun prize found its way into the hands of Bumble. For a full list of the winners and nominees, check out the official Google Play Best of 2023 blog post.

With that, you're up to date on all the big winners from the Google Play Best of 2023 awards. For a full list of the winners and nominees, check out the official Google Play Best of 2023 blog post.