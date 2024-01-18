Following an Apple Watch ban before Christmas and a pause in that ban after Christmas, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 wearables with Apple’s latest blood oxygen sensor are now banned again, all following a patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo. The International Trade Commission (ITC) in the US has now resumed its original ban while Apple appeals.

These two Apple watches are the latest the tech brand offers – the Series 9 and the Ultra 2 – which Masimo claims utilizes stolen technology. To get around the ban, Apple is going to put these two watches on sale from Thursday without the feature that tracks blood oxygen.

This all started in October when the ITC made its original decision. The ban came into force on Christmas day last year, following a presidential review period, with Apple halting sales before Christmas to preempt any issues. Following this, the ban was temporarily paused, with the watches coming back on sale on December 28.

If you’re finding it hard to keep up, we don’t blame you. From here, it’s hard to tell what will happen with Apple’s appeal – it could take a very long time to get an answer. For now, removing the blood oxygen feature is the only way Apple can continue to sell the devices. It’s important to note that sales outside the US are not affected.

For more on Apple’s latest, check out our Apple Watch Series 9 review – though you’ll have to pick one up second-hand if you like the look of it. We’ve also got a guide to the best gaming iPhone and all the latest from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 if you’re hungry for more.