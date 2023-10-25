Arknights tier list October 2023

Our Arknights tier list will help take the guesswork out of your time spent with this hit strategic gacha RPG. We’ve rounded up all of the heroes and ranked them against each other in their specific classes, creating this definitive list of the best characters in Arknights. So whether you’re looking for a whole new party or that defender to really complete your team, this tier list can help you out.

In the meantime, we recommend checking out our list of the best mobile RPGs, where you can find a bunch of similar experiences. We’ve also put together a Genshin Impact tier list and a Honkai Star Rail tier list, in case you’d like to check out those popular gacha RPG games.

Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at our Arknights tier list.

Arknights tier list – casters

Tier Character S Ceobe, Dusk, Eyjafjalla, Ifrit, Passenger, Goldenglow A Absinthe, Amiya, Astgenne, Beeswax, Carnelian, Click, Ebenholz, Kjera, Leizi, Leonhardt, Lin, Mint, Minimalist, Mint, Mostima, Rockrock B Gitano, Harmonie, Haze, Iris, Indigo, Lava the Purgatory, Pudding, Qanipalaat C Corroserum, Greyy, Lava, Nightmare, Skyfire, Steward, Tomimi D 12F, Durin

Arknights tier list – defenders

Tier Character S Blemishine, Horn, Liskarm, Mudrock, Nian, Penance, Saria A Ashlock, Blitz, Bubble, Croissant, Cuora, Eunectes, Firewhistle, Heavyrain, Hoshiguma, Nearl, Shalem B Aurora, Asbestos, Bison, Czerny, Dur-Nar, Gummy, Hung, Matterhorn, Vulcan C Beagle, Cardigan, Spot D Noir Corne

Arknights tier list – guards

Tier Character S B laze, Ch’en, Chongyue, Gavial the Invincible, Irene, Mountain, Młynar, Nearl the Radiant Knight, La Pluma, Pallas, Qiubai, SilverAsh, Skadi, Specter, Surtr, Thorns A Akafuyu, Amiya (Guard), Arene, Ayerscarpe, Bibeak, Broca, Cutter, Dagda, Hellagur, Highmore, Lappland, Luo Xiaohei, Rathalos S Noir Corne, Tachanka, Tequila, Utage B Astesia, Beehunter, Conviction, Estelle, Flamebringer, Flint, Franka, Indra, Matoimaru, Melantha, Mousse, Savage, Sideroca, Whislash C Castle-3, Frostleaf, Jackie, Midnight, Popukar, Quartz, Swire, Wind Chimes D Dobermann

Arknights tier list – medics

Tier Character S Honeyberry, Kal’tsit, Lumen, Mulberry, Nightingale, Ptilopsis, Reed the Flame Shadow, Warfarin A Breeze, Hibiscus the Purifier, Perfumer, Purestream, Shining, Silence, Sussurro, Tuye, Whisperain B Chestnut, Folinic, Gavial, Myrrh, Paprika C Ansel, Ceylon, Hibiscus, Lancet-2 D –

Arknights tier list – snipers

Tier Character S Archetto, Ash, Ch’en the Holungday, Exusiai, Fartooth, Fiametta, Pozëmka, Rosa (Poca), Rosmontis, Schwarz, W A Andreana, April, Blue Poison, Firewatch, GreyThroat, Jieyun, Kroos the Keen Glint, Meteorite, Pinecone, Platinum, Provence B Aciddrop, Ambriel, Erato, Executor, Jessica, Lunacub, May, Meteor, Sesa, Shirayuki, Toddifons, Totter, Vermeil C Adnachiel, Aosta, Catapult, Greyy the Lightningbearer, Kroos, Terra Research Commission D ‘Justice Knight’, Rangers

Arknights tier list – specialists

Tier Character S Aak, Dorothy, Gladiia, Jaye, Kirin R Yato, Lee, Mizuki, Phantom, Specter the Unchained, Texas the Omertosa, Weedy A Cliffheart, Enforcer, Ethan, FEater, Frost, Gravel, Kafka, Kazemaru, Manticore, Projekt Red, Robin B Bena, Mr. Nothing, Rope, Snowsant, Shaw, Waai Fu C THRM-EX D Kirara

Arknights tier list – supporters

Tier Character S Angelina, Gnosis, Ling, Magallan, Shamare, Skadi the Corrupting Heart, Suzuran A Istina, Mayer, Podenco, Pramanix, Proviso, Scene, Stainless B Deepcolor, Glaucus, Heidi, Quercus, Roberta, Sora C Earthspirit, Orchid, Tsukinogi D Nine-Colored Deer, Windflit

Arknights tier list – vanguards

Tier Character S Bagpipe, Cantabile, Elysium, Flametail, Myrtle, Saga, Saileach A Blacknight, Chiave, Puzzle, Reed, Siege, Texas, Vigna, Wild Mane, Zima B Beanstalk, Courier, Grani, Scavenger, Vigil C Fang, Plume, Vanilla D Yato

There you have it! All of the Arknights characters ranked. If you’re looking for something new to play, make sure you check out our list of the best gacha games.