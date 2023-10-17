Genshin Impact tier list: the best characters for October 2023

Our Genshin Impact tier list helps you find out where your favorite characters rank, so you can work out if you should roll for Wriothesley or Venti.

Genshin Impact tier list
Genshin Impact

We’ve spent a bunch of time with each of the Genshin Impact characters, ranking them against each other in numerous different areas to come up with this Genshin Impact tier list. There are also rumors of new characters on the way, and we plan to update this guide with them as soon as they’re available. So, as a result, we recommend that you bookmark this list and keep checking back to keep on top of the latest changes.

Here are the best Genshin Impact characters:

Tier Genshin Impact character
S Alhaitham, Ayaka, Ayato, Baizhu, Bennett, Cyno, Diluc, Diona, Dori, Eula, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Itto, Kazuha, Nahida, Neuvillette, Raiden Shogun, Tartaglia, Tighnari, Venti, Wanderer, Xiao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli
A Albedo, Barbara, Beidou, Collei, Faruzan, Fischl, Gorou, Heizou, Jean, Kaeya, Keqing, Kirara, Klee, Kuki Shinobu, Kokomi, Layla, Lyney, Mona, Nilou, Ningguang, Qiqi, Rosaria, Sara, Sayu, Shenhe, Sucrose, Thoma, Traveler (dendro), Xiangling, Yanfei, Yae Miko, Yaoyao, Yoimiya, Yun Jin
B Aloy, Candace, Chongyun, Freminet, Kaveh, Lynette, Mika, Noelle, Razor, Xinyan
C Dehya, Lisa, Traveler (anemo, electro, geo, hydro)
D Amber
If you’re looking for the best healers, tanks, and damage dealers, we’ve made that clear in the following tier lists.

Genshin Impact DPS tier list

Tier Genshin Impact tier list
S Alhaitham, Ayaka, Ayato, Cyno, Diluc, Eula, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Itto, Nahida, Neuvillette, Raiden Shogun, Tartaglia, Tighnari, Wanderer, Xiao
A Heizou, Keqing, Klee, Kokomi, Lyney, Nilou, Noelle, Ningguang, Yanfei, Yoimiya
B Aloy, Beidou, Candace, Fischl, Freminet, Kaveh, Mona, Razor, Rosaria, Xinyan
C Dehya
D

Genshin Impact sub-DPS tier list

Tier Genshin Impact characters
S Albedo, Ayaka, Ayato, Fischl, Ganyu, Kazuha, Nahida, Nilou, Raiden Shogun, Tartaglia, Venti, Xingqiu, Yelan
A Baizhu, Beidou, Candace, Collei, Heizou, Kaeya, Kirara, Kokomi, Kuki Shinobu, Layla, Mona, Rosaria, Sara, Shenhe, Xiangling, Yae Miko, Zhongli
B Chongyun, Jean, Lynette, Sucrose, Sayu, Traveler (anemo, dendro, geo, and hydro), Thoma
C Lisa
D Amber

Genshin Impact support tier list

Tier Genshin Impact characters
S Baizhu, Bennett, Diona, Dori, Kazuha, Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Venti, Yaoyao, Zhongli
A Barbara, Candace, Faruzan, Gorou, Jean, Kirara, Kokomi, Kuki Shinobu, Layla, Mika, Mona, Sara, Sayu, Shenhe, Thoma, Traveler (dendro), Qiqi, Yelan, Yun Jin
B Ayato, Chongyun, Noelle, Rosaria, Xinyan, Xingqiu
C Traveler (electro and geo)
D

Who are the best Genshin Impact characters?

The following characters are all ranked S-tier in our list of the best overall Genshin Impact characters.

Genshin Impact tier list - Alhaitham against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Alhaitham

In Genshin Impact, Alhaithm is great in a main DPS role, but can also slot into sub-DPS if the need arises. He’s a five-star character who wields a sword and harnesses the dendro element.

Genshin Impact tier list - Ayaka against a light blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Ayaka

If you’re after an amazing cryo damage dealer, Genshin Impact’s Ayaka is the girl for you. She wields a sword and is a five-star character with great burst potential.

Genshin Impact tier list - Ayato against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Ayato

Ayaka’s brother is also great in a main or sub-DPS role but uses hydro damage instead or cryo. Genshin Impact’s Ayato is a five-star character that wields a sword.

Genshin Impact tier list - Baizhu against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Baizhu

Genshin Impact’s Baizhu is one of the best support characters in the game who can both shield and heal with his catalyst. He’s a five-star character and wields a catalyst.

Genshin Impact tier list - Bennett against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Bennett

Now for a four-star option, Genshin Impact’s Bennett is a great choice for a support character with some handy attack buffs. He wields a sword and his element is pyro.

Genshin Impact tier list - Childe against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Childe

If you need a hydro DPS with strong multi-target damage, Genshin Impact’s Childe is the character for you. He’s a five-star character that wields a bow.

Genshin Impact tier list - Cyno against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Cyno

Now for another DPS character, this time one who harnesses the electro element. Genshin Impact’s Cyno is a five-star character who wields a polearm.

Genshin Impact tier list - Diluc against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Diluc

Genshin Impact’s Diluc has been a fan-favorite character who fits into a main DPS role for some time now. He wields a claymore, harnesses the pyro element, and is a five-star rarity.

Genshin Impact tier list - Diona against a light blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Diona

If you’re in need of an adorable cryo support character, look no further than Genshin Impact’s Diona. She’s a four-star rarity so slightly easier to obtain and she wields a bow.

Dori

Another adorable support option is the four-star electro character Genshin Impact’s Diona. She wields a claymore and is great at regenerating energy for your team.

Genshin Impact tier list - Eula against a light blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Eula

If you’re in need of a strong five-star cryo DPS unit capable of dishing out high-impact physical damage with her claymore, look no further than Genshin Impact’s Eula.

Genshin Impact tier list - Ganyu against a light blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Ganyu

Genshin Impact’s Ganyu wields a bow and is a five-star rarity character. She harnesses the cryo element and fits nicely into the role of ranged DPS.

Genshin Impact tier list - Hu Tao against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Hu Tao

This polearm-wielding five-star pyro character fits amazingly into a main DPS role. Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao dishes out harsh single-target damage and succeeds in all game modes.

Genshin Impact tier list - Itto against a yellow background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Itto

Looking for a geo character to fit the main DPS role? Genshin Impact’s Itto is your man. He’s a five-star claymore wielder and is brilliant against both bosses and mobs.

Genshin Impact tier list - Kazuha against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Kazuha

Genshin Impact’s Kazuha is a five-star anemo character that has strong supporting capabilities. He wields a sword and has good off-field elemental applications as well.

Genshin Impact tier list - Nahida against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Nahida

This pint-sized dendro support unit is a five-star character who wields a catalyst. Genshin Impact’s Nahida does a great job at buffing your team and dealing light damage.

Genshin Impact tier list - Neuvillette's splash art against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Neuvillette

Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette is a five-star, pneuma-aligned, hydro character. He’s currently one of the best units in the game and is pretty handsome to boot.

Genshin Impact tier list - Raiden against a purple background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Raiden

One of Pocket Tactics’ favorite characters is Genshin Impact’s Raiden. She’s a five-star electro character who wields a polearm and fits perfectly into a main or sub-DPS slot.

Genshin Impact tier list - Tighnari against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Tighnari

Genshin Impact’s Tighnari is a five-star character that fits into a DPS role. He wields a bow and harnesses the dendro element to dish out quick bursts of predominantly single-target damage.

Genshin Impact tier list - Venti against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Venti

Another bow-wielder, Genshin Impact’s Venti harnesses the power of anemo and is great at crowd control. He’s a five-star character and we recommend using him for support or sub-DPS.

Genshin Impact tier list - Wanderer against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Wanderer

In Genshin Impact, Wanderer is a five-star anemo catalyst-wielder that fits perfectly into the main DPS slot. He has a unique kit that allows him to deal powerful AoE and single-target damage.

Genshin Impact tier list - Xiao against a green background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Xiao

Another personal favorite DPS from the Pocket Tactics team is Genshin Imapct’s Xiao. He’s a five-star who wields a polearm and harnesses the power of anemo.

Genshin Impact tier list - Xingque against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Xingqiu

One of the few four-stars on our list, Genshin Impact’s Xingqiu is a great sub-DPS character who can help with support on occasion. He wields a sword and has a hydro element.

Genshin Impact tier list - Yelan against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Yelan

Genshin Impact’s Yelan is a five-star hydro bow-wielder who we recommend using in a sub-DPS role. Her talents help fill in the downtime between main DPS attacks.

Genshin Impact tier list - Zhongli against a yellow background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Zhongli

If you need a geo polearm-wielder on your site we recommend Genshin Impact’s Zhongli. He’s a five-star character and the strongest shielder in the game but some distance.

That’s it for our Genshin Impact tier list. We recommend that you check out our Genshin Impact reroll instructions to learn how to get your favorite character from day one. For something a little less Hoyoverse, head on over to our Pokédex and Pokémon promo code guides.

