Genshin Impact tier list: the best characters for October 2023

We’ve spent a bunch of time with each of the Genshin Impact characters, ranking them against each other in numerous different areas to come up with this Genshin Impact tier list. There are also rumors of new characters on the way, and we plan to update this guide with them as soon as they’re available. So, as a result, we recommend that you bookmark this list and keep checking back to keep on top of the latest changes.

If you’re looking for other Hoyoverse games to play, we thoroughly recommend checking out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guides, we’ve also got information on each of the Honkai Impact characters and some Honkai Impact codes. For those of you who are only interested in Genshin, go ahead and browse our Genshin Impact codes list and Genshin Impact next banner guide.

Here are the best Genshin Impact characters:

Tier Genshin Impact character S Alhaitham, Ayaka, Ayato, Baizhu, Bennett, Cyno, Diluc, Diona, Dori, Eula, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Itto, Kazuha, Nahida, Neuvillette, Raiden Shogun, Tartaglia, Tighnari, Venti, Wanderer, Xiao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli A Albedo, Barbara, Beidou, Collei, Faruzan, Fischl, Gorou, Heizou, Jean, Kaeya, Keqing, Kirara, Klee, Kuki Shinobu, Kokomi, Layla, Lyney, Mona, Nilou, Ningguang, Qiqi, Rosaria, Sara, Sayu, Shenhe, Sucrose, Thoma, Traveler (dendro), Xiangling, Yanfei, Yae Miko, Yaoyao, Yoimiya, Yun Jin B Aloy, Candace, Chongyun, Freminet, Kaveh, Lynette, Mika, Noelle, Razor, Xinyan C Dehya, Lisa, Traveler (anemo, electro, geo, hydro) D Amber

If you’re looking for the best healers, tanks, and damage dealers, we’ve made that clear in the following tier lists.

Genshin Impact DPS tier list

Tier Genshin Impact tier list S Alhaitham, Ayaka, Ayato, Cyno, Diluc, Eula, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Itto, Nahida, Neuvillette, Raiden Shogun, Tartaglia, Tighnari, Wanderer, Xiao A Heizou, Keqing, Klee, Kokomi, Lyney, Nilou, Noelle, Ningguang, Yanfei, Yoimiya B Aloy, Beidou, Candace, Fischl, Freminet, Kaveh, Mona, Razor, Rosaria, Xinyan C Dehya D –

Genshin Impact sub-DPS tier list

Tier Genshin Impact characters S Albedo, Ayaka, Ayato, Fischl, Ganyu, Kazuha, Nahida, Nilou, Raiden Shogun, Tartaglia, Venti, Xingqiu, Yelan A Baizhu, Beidou, Candace, Collei, Heizou, Kaeya, Kirara, Kokomi, Kuki Shinobu, Layla, Mona, Rosaria, Sara, Shenhe, Xiangling, Yae Miko, Zhongli B Chongyun, Jean, Lynette, Sucrose, Sayu, Traveler (anemo, dendro, geo, and hydro), Thoma C Lisa D Amber

Genshin Impact support tier list

Tier Genshin Impact characters S Baizhu, Bennett, Diona, Dori, Kazuha, Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Venti, Yaoyao, Zhongli A Barbara, Candace, Faruzan, Gorou, Jean, Kirara, Kokomi, Kuki Shinobu, Layla, Mika, Mona, Sara, Sayu, Shenhe, Thoma, Traveler (dendro), Qiqi, Yelan, Yun Jin B Ayato, Chongyun, Noelle, Rosaria, Xinyan, Xingqiu C Traveler (electro and geo) D –

Who are the best Genshin Impact characters?

The following characters are all ranked S-tier in our list of the best overall Genshin Impact characters.

Alhaitham

In Genshin Impact, Alhaithm is great in a main DPS role, but can also slot into sub-DPS if the need arises. He’s a five-star character who wields a sword and harnesses the dendro element.

Ayaka

If you’re after an amazing cryo damage dealer, Genshin Impact’s Ayaka is the girl for you. She wields a sword and is a five-star character with great burst potential.

Ayato

Ayaka’s brother is also great in a main or sub-DPS role but uses hydro damage instead or cryo. Genshin Impact’s Ayato is a five-star character that wields a sword.

Baizhu

Genshin Impact’s Baizhu is one of the best support characters in the game who can both shield and heal with his catalyst. He’s a five-star character and wields a catalyst.

Bennett

Now for a four-star option, Genshin Impact’s Bennett is a great choice for a support character with some handy attack buffs. He wields a sword and his element is pyro.

Childe

If you need a hydro DPS with strong multi-target damage, Genshin Impact’s Childe is the character for you. He’s a five-star character that wields a bow.

Cyno

Now for another DPS character, this time one who harnesses the electro element. Genshin Impact’s Cyno is a five-star character who wields a polearm.

Diluc

Genshin Impact’s Diluc has been a fan-favorite character who fits into a main DPS role for some time now. He wields a claymore, harnesses the pyro element, and is a five-star rarity.

Diona

If you’re in need of an adorable cryo support character, look no further than Genshin Impact’s Diona. She’s a four-star rarity so slightly easier to obtain and she wields a bow.

Dori

Another adorable support option is the four-star electro character Genshin Impact’s Diona. She wields a claymore and is great at regenerating energy for your team.

Eula

If you’re in need of a strong five-star cryo DPS unit capable of dishing out high-impact physical damage with her claymore, look no further than Genshin Impact’s Eula.

Ganyu

Genshin Impact’s Ganyu wields a bow and is a five-star rarity character. She harnesses the cryo element and fits nicely into the role of ranged DPS.

Hu Tao

This polearm-wielding five-star pyro character fits amazingly into a main DPS role. Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao dishes out harsh single-target damage and succeeds in all game modes.

Itto

Looking for a geo character to fit the main DPS role? Genshin Impact’s Itto is your man. He’s a five-star claymore wielder and is brilliant against both bosses and mobs.

Kazuha

Genshin Impact’s Kazuha is a five-star anemo character that has strong supporting capabilities. He wields a sword and has good off-field elemental applications as well.

Nahida

This pint-sized dendro support unit is a five-star character who wields a catalyst. Genshin Impact’s Nahida does a great job at buffing your team and dealing light damage.

Neuvillette

Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette is a five-star, pneuma-aligned, hydro character. He’s currently one of the best units in the game and is pretty handsome to boot.

Raiden

One of Pocket Tactics’ favorite characters is Genshin Impact’s Raiden. She’s a five-star electro character who wields a polearm and fits perfectly into a main or sub-DPS slot.

Tighnari

Genshin Impact’s Tighnari is a five-star character that fits into a DPS role. He wields a bow and harnesses the dendro element to dish out quick bursts of predominantly single-target damage.

Venti

Another bow-wielder, Genshin Impact’s Venti harnesses the power of anemo and is great at crowd control. He’s a five-star character and we recommend using him for support or sub-DPS.

Wanderer

In Genshin Impact, Wanderer is a five-star anemo catalyst-wielder that fits perfectly into the main DPS slot. He has a unique kit that allows him to deal powerful AoE and single-target damage.

Xiao

Another personal favorite DPS from the Pocket Tactics team is Genshin Imapct’s Xiao. He’s a five-star who wields a polearm and harnesses the power of anemo.

Xingqiu

One of the few four-stars on our list, Genshin Impact’s Xingqiu is a great sub-DPS character who can help with support on occasion. He wields a sword and has a hydro element.

Yelan

Genshin Impact’s Yelan is a five-star hydro bow-wielder who we recommend using in a sub-DPS role. Her talents help fill in the downtime between main DPS attacks.

Zhongli

If you need a geo polearm-wielder on your site we recommend Genshin Impact’s Zhongli. He’s a five-star character and the strongest shielder in the game but some distance.

That's it for our Genshin Impact tier list.