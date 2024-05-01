Good news for some AC fans – no, not the Nintendo one. Assassin’s Creed Mirage comes to the App Store later this year. But be warned, there’s a big caveat stopping some people from playing it.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on iOS on June 6, 2024. If you have an Apple product that uses an M1 chip (or later), you can download it and play. That means an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, or iPad Pro. Maybe this is what makes the latest iPhone one of the best gaming phones on the market.

You can pre-order the game now on the App Store so you’re ready to jump in as soon as it launches. It’s free to start, and you can play for 90 minutes to test it out, then pay the full price. The game first came out on PC and console in October of 2023, but now it finally makes its way to handheld devices seven months after Apple announced its intentions to bring AC and Resident Evil to iOS.

Though only having the game on iPhone 15 Pro phones alienates a lot of players, we feel that Ubisoft did this to ensure the game runs well and does the series justice, instead of trying to cram the game onto less able devices. After all, we’ve seen what happens to ports that turn into bad games on Switch.

In Mirage, you explore 9th-century Baghdad. You are, of course, an assassin named Basim who roams the world. He tries to uncover who the Order of the Ancients is after giving up life as a thief during the Islamic Golden Age. You may recognize Basim as he popped up in AC Valhalla, though the two games are unrelated.

The game has updated and adapted controls to suit the iPad and iPhone platforms and also has cross-progression with cross-save using Ubisoft Connect.

