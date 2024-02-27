If you’re a K-pop stan, the label Hybe is likely something you recognize. After unleashing incredible bands like BTS on the world they’re now entering the gaming industry as publisher of a new game, and now we’re excited for the Astra: Knights of Veda release date.

Hybe is Korea’s leading entertainment company and now its subsidiary, Hybe IM, takes the brand into the gaming industry at the helm of Astra: Knights of Veda along with Flint as a developer. Astra: Knights of Veda is an ambitious MMORPG and has a team of veterans behind it, giving it a good chance at becoming one of the best mobile games of the year. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

When is the Astra: Knights of Veda release date?

Astra: Knights of Veda releases on Steam, iOS, and Android in 2024, most likely in the second half of the year as pre-registration is set to commence in March.

Hybe showcased Astra: Knights of Veda was showcased at Gamescom in 2023, and the game went on to enjoy a successful Beta period that’s developed a lot of hype. That hype’s more than justified, too, because you can expect stunning visuals accompanying a stylish, tactical combat experience, wrapped up with an immersive story with the game.

Astra: Knights of Veda trailer

Hybe presented the Astra: Knights of Veda trailer internationally on February 27, 2024. The trailer gives a gorgeous glimpse of the game’s visual style and tone, promising action and chaos in a medieval-inspired setting where you, the player, have to take on the monstrous forces of living dead and beasts in order to survive and progress.

There’s definitely a Gothic influence on display, and this new fantastical adventure looks polished and lively enough to compare to Hoyoverse’s mobile titles, even with all the differences.

