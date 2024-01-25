As the handheld gaming market continues to expand, Asus is reportedly ready to continue leading the pack by launching the ROG Ally 2 in 2024. Following the success of its predecessor (the ROG Ally, which emerged as a popular alternative to Valve’s pricier Steam Deck) the ROG Ally 2 looks poised to significantly shake up the handheld gaming arena, in a year in which Nintendo is rumored to launch the highly-anticipated Switch 2.

Arnold Su, Asus India’s Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC, said in a new interview that Asus would most likely launch a second-generation handheld gaming console “this year.” (If you’re considering buying the best Steam Deck games, you might want to hold off.) He further hinted, in his conversation with Techlusive, that the ROG Ally 2 will retain its Windows 11 feature rather than swapping to an alternative, ensuring accessibility with various game launchers.

For the successor to the ROG Ally, however, the focus will shift more towards enhancing the gaming experience in an attempt to further bridge the gap between traditional PC gaming and handheld gaming – an aim that’s been pioneered by the Switch and Steam Deck.

As explored in our ROG Ally review, the original ROG Ally’s popularity was largely due to its ability to cater to mainstream Windows-based gaming, allowing users to enjoy a more diverse range of games than is offered by the Switch. In its efforts to fully rival the Steam Deck, with the potential addition of features like touchpads the ROG Ally 2 could address some of the navigational challenges experienced with Windows 11 on handheld devices, and therefore improve overall game compatibility and user experience.

This development comes at a time when the handheld gaming market is witnessing serious and sustained growth. The upcoming launch of the MSI Claw and the existing Lenovo Legion GO are clear indicators of the increasing competition in this space, which is still led by the Switch (and soon the Switch 2) and Steam Deck. Asus’ move to release the ROG Ally 2 is undoubtedly a reaction to growing competition in an attempt to maintain its position at the head of the market without falling behind.

While the details of the ROG Ally 2 are still under wraps, and the company has not made any official announcements, the anticipation for this device will quickly build as gamers wait to see how it compares to its competitors. Its launch could potentially set a new standard in handheld gaming, offering you an affordable blend of power and versatility. The ROG Ally 2 is certainly a device to watch out for in 2024.

If you’re still happy with the Switch, check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. Or learn more about the upcoming Nintendo Switch games in 2024, and see what we know about the new Pokémon game.