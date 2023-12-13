Asus teases ROG Phone 8 launch with blind photo test

Asus has teased the Asus ROG Phone 8 launch on X again, this time sharing a new image of the phone with its pentagon-shaped camera island housing a triple camera set-up, emphasizing its camera system and the fact that this flagship goes beyond gaming. The post also invites followers to take part in a blind camera test for a chance to win a ROG Phone 8.

The X post directs users to a website, where anyone can participate in a blind photo test, comparing images taken on phones from smartphone goliaths. The test takes you through a series of photos spanning selfies to HDR and telephoto and simply asks you which one, out of three, you like best. If you sign up for updates before taking the test, you’re in with a chance of winning a ROG Phone 8 to see how the camera works yourself.

We now also have a ROG Phone 8 launch date, with Asus set to properly unveil the phone at CES on January 8 at 16:00 PT / 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT. While we’re not sure if this is just an unveiling or whether Asus is announcing pre-orders and release dates during the presentation, we’ll be sure to tune in to check out everything this next-generation phone has to offer. If it’s anything like previous versions, you can expect it to end up on our list of the best gaming phones.

Previous leaks have revealed that the ROG Phone 8 launches with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 65W charging, and Android 14 software, presumably with Asus’s ROG UI on top. We’re sure there are still a few surprises in store, though, so we’re looking forward to seeing what Asus has to show us during the CES presentation. If you want to tune in yourself, bookmark the scheduled video below for January.

As Asus continues to build up to the Asus ROG Phone 8 launch, we expect more details to follow soon.