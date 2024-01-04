We might not have an Avatar: Reckoning release date yet, but that’s not stopping us from jumping on the hype train. Archosaur Games is developing the new title, which is a multiplayer online role-playing shooter – there’s not a single word here that we don’t like. Seriously, there’s something for everyone in this game as not only is there cooperative play and PvP opportunities, but also a single-player narrative full of story missions.

Avatar: Reckoning isn’t just taking you to Pandora. Rather, it’s taking you to, as of yet, unseen areas of the planet. Throughout your journey, you meet new Na’vi clans who seek to protect their world from the tenacious RDA group, a military force that wants to bleed the planet dry.

In order to stop the enemy from succeeding in their endeavors, you must level up your Avatar, stock up on weapons, and head out into the world. Watch your step though, who knows what creatures you may encounter.

Avatar: Reckoning release date speculation

Despite Archosaur hinting at a 2023 release date, There’s no set Avatar: Reckoning release date right now. We’re now past that window, so hope to see it land sometime in 2024.

What platforms is Avatar: Reckoning coming to?

Avatar: Reckoning is coming to iOS and Android devices. You can register your interest right now on the game’s official website to get all the latest information as soon as it’s available.

