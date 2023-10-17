Bathtub Tower Defense codes October 2023

Get the soap ready, our Roblox Bathtub Tower Defense codes are here to help all you scrubs out there pull off some squeaky-clean wins.

October 17, 2023: We updated this guide after checking for the latest Bathroom Tower Defense codes

If you need Roblox Bathtub Tower Defense codes then don’t worry, we’ve got your back like a loofah on a stick. This fun tower defense experience is one of the cleanest Roblox experiences you can enjoy, and just like a great bath, it can be pretty relaxing to get all of your little units in order. So, light a candle and drop in a bath bomb, it’s time to dip into our full guide.

Bathtub Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

  • 4MVisits – free coins and xp (new!)
  • 10KMEMBERS – free coins and xp (new!)
  • LikeTheGame – free coins and xp (new!)
  • DROPS – free coins and xp (new!)
  • 1KDiscord – free coins and xp (new!)
  • 4000Likes – free coins and xp (new!)
  • 3MVisits – free coins and xp (new!)
  • 1750Likes – free rewards
  • 1MVisits – 300 coins and 500 xp
  • 1500Likes – 300 coins and 500 xp

Expired codes: 

  • 3000Likes
  • 2MVisits
  • 2500Likes
What are Bathtub Tower Defense codes?

Bathtub Tower Defense codes are specific sets of numbers and letters you can use within the Roblox game to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses. Developer Gaellom Studios releases codes occasionally to coincide with holidays, events, and updates. However, if you want to stay up to date, don’t worry about finding codes as we do all the looking for you. Simply bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest codes.

How do I redeem Bathtub Tower Defense codes?

It’s easy to redeem Bathtub Tower Defense codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Open up Roblox
  • Fire up Bathtub Tower Defense
  • Tap the codes button on the right side of the screen
  • Enter a code from the list
  • Tap redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

There you have it, folks, that’s all we have for our Bathtub Tower Defense codes for today, but check back soon for more. Just before you get out of this lovely warm bath, be sure to also check out our guide to Toilet Invasion codes next.

