Grimoires Era codes January 2024

You’re going to want to keep up with all the latest Grimoires Era codes if you want to stay ahead of the Roblox pack. Inspired by Black Clover, Grimoires Era allows you to roll for unique a race and aura in your journey to become the greatest magic-wielder. Throughout all the fun, you get to customize your character and explore a sprawling map full of enemies, quests, and challenges. So, to be the best of the best, you’ll need these codes.

For more Roblox game codes, check out our lists of Anime Punch Simulator codes, Sakura Stand codes, Peroxide codes, and Sisyphus Simulator codes. Or, see our complete guide to all Roblox promo codes, before checking out more games like Roblox for you to enjoy.

Here are the new Grimoires Era codes

Active codes:

RESETSTATS2 – reset stats (new!)

– reset stats (new!) 10KDISCORD – double luck for ten minutes (new!)

– double luck for ten minutes (new!) 300KVISITS – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) 4KPLAYERS – one aura apin (new!)

– one aura apin (new!) GGGAMES – five aura apins (new!)

– five aura apins (new!) MEDTW – five aura spins (new!)

– five aura spins (new!) GUIZERAYT – one aura spin (new!)

– one aura spin (new!) 200KVISITS – five aura spins (new!)

Expired codes:

RELEASE

1KLIKES

2KLIKES

1KPLAYERS

2KPLAYERS

100KVISITS

RESETSTATS

3KPLAYERS

5KPLAYERS

How do I redeem my Grimoires Era codes?

To redeem your Grimoires Era codes simply follow these steps:

Open Grimoires Era

Click on the codes area in the game’s waiting room

Paste or type a Grimoires Era code from our list into the text box

Hit the redeem button

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Grimoires Era codes?

You can use Grimoires Era codes to access in-game upgrades, primarily boosts and aura spins. This keeps the game fresh allowing you to change your aura if you decide you dislike it, or if you want to try and find a new one. Grimoires Era’s developer Game Funzy often shares new codes for player milestones, but they come and go quickly. That means they can drop without notice, and it’s easy to miss them. To stay on top of all the latest codes, be sure to keep checking back on this guide.

Now that you’re up to date with Grimoires Era codes, you can step away from Roblox with our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games, or see what we’re expecting from the Nintendo Switch 2. If you want more gaming diversity, see our picks for the best mobile games you can play right now.