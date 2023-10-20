Battlegrounds Mobile India – release date and difference to PUBG Mobile

Back in 2020, India and several other countries made the decision to ban Tencent’s version of PUBG Mobile. As a result, Battlegrounds Mobile India is the closest you can get. But where can you play it? What’s the difference between the two versions? We aim to answer these questions and more in this guide.

What is Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Seeing as we absolutely love a bullet point list on Pocket Tactics, the key difference between the original and PUBG Mobile India is as follows:

It is not developed by Tencent

Characters will start fully clothed

Blood is replaced with green fluid

It takes place in a virtual training simulation, rather than the real world

There are limits on how long you can play

Why did these changes come about? Well, to ensure that it follows the guidelines laid out by the Indian Ministry of Information and Technology. In short, that’s to guarantee that user data is protected, that it doesn’t glorify violence or other adult themes, and that it promotes healthy playing practices.

When is the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date?

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for both Android and iOS devices. Head to the official website for more details.

Is there a Battlegrounds Mobile India download link?

Download Battlegrounds Mobile India right now on the App Store or Google Play Store. Play for free!

Why was PUBG Mobile India banned?

The reason PUBG Mobile was banned in India is a little unclear, as the Indian Ministry of Information and Technology simply stated “security concerns”. However, a statement was issued that claimed:

“The 118 Chinese apps have been banned for allegedly engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order.”

Digging deeper, a report on The Verge stated that the Indian government had received reports that apps like PUBG Mobile were “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”

However, if you look at the key differences between the two versions, it seems that adult content like violence and nudity, as well as addiction concerns, may also have played a huge role in India’s decision to ban the original.

There you have it, our Battlegrounds Mobile India guide. For more running and gunning, see our picks for the best mobile shooters.