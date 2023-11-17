The best 4G phones in 2023

With so many makes and models of smartphones on the market right now, it can be hard to find the best 4G phones among them. We’re here to help you sort through the options from major manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, and Google, as well as lesser-known devices from Tecno and gaming brand Asus. We’ll see what else they have to offer alongside 4G capability, including screen size, camera quality, and gaming prowess.

Why buy a 4G phone? 4G stands for the fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology. It’s faster than 3G, but not as powerful as the latest 5G coverage from the best cell phone providers. Generally, 5G plans are more expensive, so you can get better value if you stick with 4G. 5G still isn’t universally available yet either, so it’s not worth paying more for data you won’t be able to use. While the best 5G phones are more common than a few years ago, 4G networks will be around for a long time yet.

Here are the best 4G phones out there right now:

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The best 4G smartphone overall.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs:

Display 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED (1440 x 3088) Battery Li-Ion 5000 mAh Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (made for Galaxy) RAM 8GB/12GB Storage 256GB-1TB

Pros:

Industry-leading camera quality

Excellent performance in all areas

Cons:

More expensive than similar flagships

Strong competition across the industry

Seeing as it took the top spot of our best 5G phones list, it’s unsurprising that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also the best overall 4G phone out there. Samsung’s latest flagship phone includes the whole package – a gorgeous display, the best camera of any flagship, 4G and 5G coverage, and slick performance.

The S23 Ultra isn’t the only 4G Android phone that uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, but the version present in Samsung’s Galaxy series is slightly different to those in Xiaomi’s phones for example. This unique chip makes gaming on the S23 Ultra a dream and it can even handle raytracing, something which many gaming PCs can’t even do.

However, just because we think the S23 Ultra is the best model out there, doesn’t mean it’s the best option for you. This phone is extremely pricey, even compared to other flagship models like the iPhone 14 series and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. If you’re not prepared to drop over $1k on a new phone just yet, keep reading.

We have a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review you can also check out.

2. iPhone 14 Pro Max

The best 4G iPhone.

iPhone 14 Pro Max specs:

Display 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED (1290 x 2796) Battery Li-Ion 4323 mAh Chipset Apple A16 Bionic RAM 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Pros:

Beautiful all-round design

Compatibility with other Apple products

Cons:

More expensive than similar flagships

Not that many fun colors

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best of Apple’s most recent line of flagship phones and it builds on the stellar reputation of previous models. This model really has it all, with excellent cameras, a high refresh rate screen, decent battery life, and a beautiful design.

We know that Apple users tend to like sticking with the iPhone when you upgrade (there are a few of us on the Pocket Tactics team) so knowing which of Apple’s recent releases is the best option is always useful. We care a lot about gaming on the site, so we’re particularly impressed with the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s dynamic refresh rate and battery life, especially when you pair it with an Apple Arcade subscription. It even made the top of our best gaming iPhones list.

Like the S23 Ultra, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bit pricey, but with the iPhone 15 rumored to be on the horizon, the prices are likely to drop. Plus, if you already own AirPods, Apple TV, or an iPad, it makes sense to add to your Apple ecosystem rather than saving money on an Android phone that isn’t compatible with your other devices. If you can’t wait for the iPhone 15 release date, make sure you check out our guide on it!

3. Motorola Edge 40

The best mid-range 4G phone.

Motorola Edge 40 specs:

Display 6.55-inch 144Hz P-OLED (1080 x 2400) Battery Li-Po 4400 mAh + 68W wired and 15W wireless charging Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB

Pros:

Fast wired and wireless charging

Dazzling display

Fun color options

Cons:

Disappointing back cameras

Older chipset

The Motorola Edge 40 is a great mid-range 4G phone for those of you looking for high-quality features without the flagship price. We go into way more detail in our Motorola Edge 40 review, but in short, if you’re after a beautiful screen with a high refresh rate, fast charging, and a more affordable price, this handset might be the one for you.

Sadly, it’s let down by its rear cameras which only perform well in good lighting, but the front camera is decent for all you selfie-lovers. Of course, we care deeply about gaming on our phones and the Edge 40 manages to keep up despite its older chipset. If you don’t mind having slightly outdated tech, it’s a great option with its P-OLED screen and speedy refresh rate. Just watch out for the shorter battery life if you plan to spend the whole day gaming.

4. Google Pixel 6 Pro

The best last-gen 4G phone.

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs:

Display 6.71-inch 120HZ AMOLED (1440 x 3120) Battery 5003 mAh Chipset Google Tensor RAM 12 GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Pros:

Large screen

Affordable compared to most recent flagship models

Cons:

Limited storage

Last generation’s model

The best way to get a good deal on a top-quality 4G phone is to look at the last generation’s releases, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is still a great pick for a more reasonable price. Plus, some of the Pixel 6 Pro’s features rival those of the newest flagship phones. Its 6.71-inch screen matches that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and keeps the high refresh rate, and its front-facing camera is actually higher quality than the one on the standard Google Pixel 7.

Its triple rear cameras are also top-notch, making the Pixel 6 Pro a great, more affordable option for photography enthusiasts. The screen makes it great for streaming and gaming too, although the limited storage means you’ll have to decide which apps and games you value the most.

The other main downsides are the lack of a headphone jack meaning you need to rely on Bluetooth audio devices and the fact that the handset itself is quite slippery. If you’re prone to dropping your devices, maybe consider a case and screen protector for this model, or check out our list of the best rugged smartphones.

5. Tecno Pova 5

The best budget 4G phone.

Tecno Pova 5 specs:

Display 120 Hz 6.78-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2460) Battery 6000 mAh Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB

Pros:

High refresh rate screen for gaming

Incredibly affordable

Cons:

Not 5G-compatible

FHD+ display uses more power

Less powerful chipset than other options

If you’re looking for a budget option, increasingly, Tecno is the company to check out. Its focus is on providing high-quality smartphones for areas with developing economies where owning a Samsung S23 Ultra or the latest iPhone isn’t feasible for most people. So based purely on price, coming in at around $150 depending on your region, the Tecno Pova 5 is the best budget 4G phone on the market currently.

Despite not having an OLED screen, the Pova 5’s FHD+ display is crisp and bright, and the large screen size makes it great for gaming and streaming. Plus, to compensate for the additional power that the screen uses, there’s a range of battery modes depending on what you want out of your phone.

There are certainly downsides to this phone, like the slightly out-of-date chipset and limited storage space, but given the price, you’re getting a whole lot for your money.

Read our Tecno Pova 5 Free Fire Special Edition review.

6. Asus ROG 7 Ultimate

The best 4G phone for gaming.

Asus ROG 7 Ultimate specs:

Display 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED (1080 x 2448) Battery Li-Po 6000 mAh Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB

Pros:

Gaming-specific features like Gamecool thermal system and air triggers

Long-life battery

Cons:

Very expensive

Cameras are not worth the price

Most, if not all, 4G phones can run mobile games these days, but the Asus ROG 7 Ultimate is the best of the best when it comes to gaming phones. Asus’ ROG range is full of great gaming phones and consistently raises the bar in the industry, but the ROG 7 Ultimate is at the top of that list.

It’s equipped with the best screen available on a gaming phone currently, with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate, the Li-Po battery allows for extended gaming sessions between charges, and its unique air triggers make playing FPS games a breeze. But, with all these incredible features, the price tag is rather large.

Plus, if you’re looking for a phone that can do it all, the ROG 7 Ultimate is probably not your best option. Its cameras are pretty poor compared to last-gen flagships like the iPhone 13 and it’s a little bulky too. If you’ve got the cash to spend on a dedicated gaming phone then go for it, but maybe consider your options before picking this as your go-to mobile device.

Read our Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate review.

7. Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A34 specs:

Display 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 RAM 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB

Pros:

Stylish design

Multiple choice of color

Cheaper than other 4G phones

Cons:

Not as powerful as other 4G phones

Mediocre camera

If you’re after a 4G phone with a bit of style, we suggest you take a look at the Samsung Galaxy A34, a relatively new model that Samsung released in March 2023. There are four different colors available, a couple of which give the device a certain pop, brightening your smartphone in a way that other cell phones might not offer. You can choose from Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet (our personal favorite), and Awesome Silver.

Of course, having a phone that looks good is great, but it needs to hold its own when it comes to everyday use, too, if you want to get your money’s worth. Well, coming equipped with a Li-Po 5000 mAh, the Samsung Galaxy A34 is more than capable of lasting a whole day before it needs a change. Match that with up to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and you have quite a powerful phone at a lower price point.

With the 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340) screen, games look crisp and can run well with the Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080, though there are other 4G phones out there, such as the Asus ROG 7 Ultimate that offers a superior gaming experience. Honestly, the Samsung Galaxy A34 is a good phone for people who want to express themselves through color, are after a cheaper 4G, or want this as their first cell phone.

How we chose the best 4G phones

There’s so much to consider when picking out the best 4G phones on the market, so we wanted to focus on the features that matter the most in your day-to-day usage. These include things like battery life and fast-charging capability, chipset, and memory and storage. We also make sure to compare our choices to their competitors in the same price bracket.

Of course, as a gaming site, we want to know how these phones perform in that area, so we also look at the display. We tend to favor AMOLED displays over OLED as the flexibility allows for dynamic display changes and battery-saving options. Then we consider the cameras, because who needs a separate camera when your phone can do just as well!

There are plenty of other features to consider and what we think makes the best 4G phone might not align with your specific needs, so be sure to consider what you value in a phone when looking at our suggestions.

